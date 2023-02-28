Brewed Awakening

A bevy of new spots to get your daily caffeine fix have opened in Lexington in recent months. While this is by no means a fully comprehensive list, we’ve provided a quick & dirty breakdown of five new, local and independent coffee shops that have opened over the past year or so that we recommend checking out.

Far Out Espresso

496 E. High St. • www.facebook.com/FarOutEspresso

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week

The iconic Woodland Avenue space that for many years housed Ramsey’s Diner has been given new life with the December opening of the Italian café and coffee shop Far Out Espresso.

Origins of the business trace back to 2019, when owner Tyler Rogers – a senior in high school at the time – transformed a horse trailer into a coffee shop. The business eventually moved into the Georgetown Kroger, but that location closed recently following the move to the Lexington spot.

“Thankfully, because of our fantastic new community’s support, we have been able to flourish at our new location,” said Rogers.

The offerings center on classic Italian coffee and pastries, including tiramisu, zeppoles (Italian doughnuts) and eight different flavors of house-made cannoli.

“Our most popular drink is easily our Cuban Cortado, with turbinado sugar infused into our classic espresso shot, topped off with frothed milk,” said Rogers, adding that a selection of lattes and frozen frappes is also available. Recently, the menu expanded to include a handful of pasta dishes, including angel hair primavera, baked creamy pesto penne, truffles-and-cream fettuccine, and baked penne with marinara and toasted ricotta cheese.

A popular spot for the college crowd to study and hang, the shop offers Delta-8 edibles and add-ons for coffee, as well as a funky game room in the back, with a dart board, chess and foosball. In February, Far Out Apothecary, a sister business and gift shop, opened next door, offering medicinal herbs, Indian imports, hemp products and more.

Nate's Coffee Hideaway

202 W. Main St. • www.natescoffee.com

Open Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The second location of a longtime staple of the Lexington coffee scene, Nate’s Coffee Hideaway hinges on providing a unique and mellow atmosphere to relax and enjoy a coffee beverage of choice. Part of the multi-business concept The Grove, the Hideaway is nestled inside the Melodeon event space, a renovated former nightclub adjacent to Harvey’s Bar. Houseplants galore, private booths, table seating, a living room area with a projector screen, and a large and inviting courtyard space are among the highlights, said owner and longtime coffee enthusiast Nate Polley, who coordinates a handful of themed events in the space each week. Among the themed events are a chess club and the family-friendly Cartoons & Cappuccinos on Sundays, and Kung Fu Fridays, featuring kung fu movies and clips on the projector screen. (The space is also rentable for events after 6 p.m.)

One thing that sets Nate’s apart from many other local coffee shops is that the business has roasted its own beans for over a decade, serving as a coffee supplier to dozens of local restaurants. In 2019, its first standalone coffee shop location opened in Cheapside Park facing the Henry A. Tandy Centennial Pavilion. That location remains open, more commonly focusing on brisk to-go service, whereas the Hideaway location is more of a lounge.

In addition to freshly brewed local coffee, Nate’s Coffee Hideaway also offers a full espresso bar, and bagels from Southland Bagel; soon, the offerings will be augmented with a variety of sweet and savory bakery treats from Laura Lou Patisserie.

(Pro tip: While the Hideaway closes at 4 p.m. during the week, the neighboring wine, cocktail and charcuterie bar at Harvey’s opens at 4 p.m., offering a great place to smoothly transition into happy hour.)

Creatures’ Cauldron Café

128 N. Broadway • www.creaturesofwhim.com/cauldroncafe

Open daily, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

An extension of the whimsical downtown boutique Creatures of a Whim, Creatures’ Cauldron Café is the result of owner Lynna Nguyen’s self-described longstanding obsession with cafes, coffee shops and tea shops. With a “magical, whimsical” vibe, designed to transport patrons to another time and place, the shop seeks to create a welcoming yet mysterious atmosphere. A vintage red velvet couch, cozy leather armchairs and vintage-style lamps and artwork contribute to the mystique.

The beverage menu hinges on 10 signature drinks that can be made with tea or coffee, with the option of adding as many espresso shots as desired. Milk-based to start – i.e., friendly for kids or anyone not wanting caffeine – the signature drinks feature intriguing ingredients such as lavender, activated charcoal, butterfly pea flower, turmeric, cacao, adaptogenic powders such as maca and ashwagandha, and mushroom powders such as lion’s mane and Siberian chaga. (Pro tip: If you order a signature drink on ice, you might even be able to see the color of the drink majestically transform to purple, pink, blue, black or gold.) Among the most popular drinks are the Butterbrew (butterscotch, toffee, and caramel flavors) and the Unicorn Tears (lavender, honey, vanilla); also available are a selection of baked goodies such as muffins, macarons, cookies and brownies, mostly coming from the local French bakery Martine’s Pastries.

Java Jukebox Café & Eatery

640 W. Maxwell St., Ste. 640 • www.javajukeboxlex.com

Open Tues.-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Java Jukebox Café & Eatery, a retro-style, music-oriented coffee shop offering home-style breakfast options, opened in June on West Maxwell Street near the Rupp Arena parking lot. Owner Lane Allen, 23, a musician who has lived in Lexington most of his life, said his goal with the shop is “to create a welcoming spot that would help bring together the music community in Lexington through coffee and music.”

Decorated with records and posters and featuring a digital jukebox that patrons can use to program their favorite songs, the shop offers comfortable lounge and bar seating to provide a cozy place to work, read or catch up with friends. The business also occasionally hosts open mic nights and live music, as well as a monthly “Laughs & Lattes” event, featuring sets from local comedians.

Allen said the hearty breakfast menu, which includes eggs and bacon, pancakes and unique specials such as breakfast burritos and a French toast breakfast sandwich breakfast, sets it apart from other coffee shops in town.

When it comes to coffee, more than 30 different flavored coffee drinks are available; among the current favorites are the s’mores latte, white rose latte and coconut lavender white mocha.

Chaotic Good: Coffee, Comics and Games

545 S. Broadway, Ste. 160 • www.chaoticgoodlex.com

Open Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Offering a strong focus on comics and tabletop games, Chaotic Good: Coffee, Comics and Games opened in January on the corner of South Broadway and Oliver Lewis Way.

With a variety of board games, card games and comics available for patrons to utilize, the shop has become a hub for the tabletop gaming community. But according to Jim Read, who owns Chaotic Good along with business partners Alex Campe and Marian Turner, the shop’s primary goal is to provide a welcoming place where everyone feels comfortable.

“Whether you are a diehard comic and game fan, really into coffee, or a novice to all of it, we want you to feel comfortable here to hang out, work, study, meet people, play games, etc.,” said Read, who formerly ran a comic book shop. “While our primary clientele is students from the nearby universities, we enjoy having people from all walks of life coming together for a cup of coffee and a game.”

The space is wide open with a large L-shaped bar made of reclaimed barnwood and a granite countertop, lots of resin river tables that are perfect for groups, and plenty of seats for couples to come and have a relaxing evening together. The walls are decorated each month by a rotating selection of local artists.

As for the menu, Read said it offers all of the options one might expect from a coffee shop – coffee and espresso drinks like mochas, lattes, coffee and teas, with coffee beans from Roadmap Coffeeworks (named one of the top 12 coffee roasteries in the United States by Forbes Magazine) and loose leaf tea from D & Tea, which offers varieties themed toward the classic game Dungeons and Dragons.

For snacks, a selection of pastries from local bakeries like Martine’s and Futile Bakery are available, including Danishes, muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls, coffee cakes, croissants and more. Graeter’s Ice Cream is also available by the scoop or for Affogatos (a scoop of chocolate or vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso poured on top).

The shop features a new specialty flavor coffee drink each week, with recent specials including the Love Potion (a latte with lavender and vanilla) and a Salted Caramel Cookie, with salted caramel and cookie butter flavoring. The regular menu features 20 different drinks…and if you can’t make up your mind, don’t worry – you can roll a 20-sided dice to see what drink the game gods recommend for you.