Burger Cam: Scenes from Burger Week 2019

The fifth annual Lexington Burger Week, produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, took place at 47 Lexington locations July 8-14, 2019. Here, we’ve compiled a handful of images capturing some favorite moments from this year’s event.

Patrons gather for the 2019 Burger Week kick-off event at West Sixth Brewery. Photo furnished

Employees at County Club prepare for the Burger Week rush. Photo furnished

A tower of Bluegrass Hospitality Group's offerings. Photo furnished

Lexington model Laura Kirkpatrick of Kentucky Darling Meats strikes a pose with chef Ranada Riley of Ranada’s during a meet-and-greet on Burger Week opening day. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Harry's Neapolitan Pizza Burger and fries. Photo furnished

Photo furnished

West Sixth Cerveza on ice. Photo furnished

 An annual champion of Lexington Burger Week, Daniel Hullings regularly completes the entire “passport” within a few days’ time. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Tables fill for a burger lunch at Azur. Photo furnished

