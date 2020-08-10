By the Numbers: 2020 Real Estate Report

*“Past 12 months” and “2020 Median Sale Price” refer to the period between July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.

**“Previous 12 months” refers to July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019.

Beaumont / Harrods Hill

For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Beaumont and Harrods Hill” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,012

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,867

Median Age of Home (in Years): 23

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 94

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.5%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $340,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 126

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 6.0%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $360,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -5.6%

Chevy Chase / Ashland Park / Mt. Vernon

For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Chevy Chase, Ashland Park and Mount Vernon” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,596

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,216

Median Age of Home (in Years): 81

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 83

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.2%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $472,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 93

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.8%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $423,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11.6%

Cumberland Hills / Gardens of Hartland / Ashmoor

For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Cumberland Hills, Gardens of Hartland, and Ashmoor” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,347

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,420

Median Age of Home (in Years): 31

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 71

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.3%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $275,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 73

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.4%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $260,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 5.8%

Kenwick / Bell Court / Mentelle Park

For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Kenwick, Bell Court, and Mentelle Park” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,158

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,428

Median Age of Home (in Years): 95

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 64

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.5%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $246,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 84

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 7.3%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $220,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11.8%

Lansdowne / Glendover / Shadeland

For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Lansdowne, Glendover, and Shadeland” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,594

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,311

Median Age of Home (in Years): 59

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 81

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.1%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $310,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 88

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.5%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $325,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -4.6%

Palomar / Firebrook / Dogwood Trace

For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Palomar, Firebrook, and Dogwood Trace” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,557

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,914

Median Age of Home (in Years): 28

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 95

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6.1%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $365,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 86

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.5%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $360,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 1.4%