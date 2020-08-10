By the Numbers: 2020 Real Estate Report

*“Past 12 months” and “2020 Median Sale Price” refer to the period between July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.

**“Previous 12 months” refers to July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019.

Beaumont / Harrods Hill

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,012

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,867

Median Age of Home (in Years): 23

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 94

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.5%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $340,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 126

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 6.0%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $360,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -5.6%

Chevy Chase / Ashland Park / Mt. Vernon

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,596

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,216

Median Age of Home (in Years): 81

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 83

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*:  5.2%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $472,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 93

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.8%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $423,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11.6%

Cumberland Hills / Gardens of Hartland / Ashmoor

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,347

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,420

Median Age of Home (in Years): 31

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 71

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*:  5.3%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $275,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 73

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.4%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $260,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 5.8%

Kenwick / Bell Court / Mentelle Park

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,158

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,428

Median Age of Home (in Years): 95

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 64

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*:  5.5%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $246,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 84

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 7.3%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $220,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11.8%

Lansdowne / Glendover / Shadeland

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,594

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,311

Median Age of Home (in Years): 59

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 81

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.1%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $310,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 88

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.5%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $325,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -4.6%

Palomar / Firebrook / Dogwood Trace

Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,557

Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,914

Median Age of Home (in Years): 28

Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 95

Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6.1%

2020 Median Sale Price*: $365,000

Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**

Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 86

Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.5%

Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $360,000

Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 1.4%

