By the Numbers: 2020 Real Estate Report

*“Past 12 months” and “2020 Median Sale Price” refer to the period between July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
**“Previous 12 months” refers to July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019.
Beaumont / Harrods Hill
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Beaumont and Harrods Hill” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 2,012
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,867
Median Age of Home (in Years): 23
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 94
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 4.5%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $340,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 126
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 6.0%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $360,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -5.6%
Chevy Chase / Ashland Park / Mt. Vernon
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Chevy Chase, Ashland Park and Mount Vernon” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,596
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,216
Median Age of Home (in Years): 81
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 83
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.2%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $472,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 93
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.8%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $423,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11.6%
Cumberland Hills / Gardens of Hartland / Ashmoor
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Cumberland Hills, Gardens of Hartland, and Ashmoor” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,347
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,420
Median Age of Home (in Years): 31
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 71
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.3%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $275,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 73
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.4%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $260,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 5.8%
Kenwick / Bell Court / Mentelle Park
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Kenwick, Bell Court, and Mentelle Park” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,158
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 1,428
Median Age of Home (in Years): 95
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 64
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.5%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $246,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 84
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 7.3%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $220,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 11.8%
Lansdowne / Glendover / Shadeland
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Lansdowne, Glendover, and Shadeland” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,594
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,311
Median Age of Home (in Years): 59
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 81
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 5.1%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $310,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 88
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.5%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $325,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: -4.6%
Palomar / Firebrook / Dogwood Trace
For the sake of reporting numbers, we’ve defined “Palomar, Firebrook, and Dogwood Trace” as the area highlighted on this map. Map and data furnished by Fayette PVA
Total Single Family Residences (Houses): 1,557
Median Square Footage (Excludes Basement): 2,914
Median Age of Home (in Years): 28
Number of Sales in Past 12 Months*: 95
Current Turnover Rate (Percentage of Homes Sold in Past 12 Months)*: 6.1%
2020 Median Sale Price*: $365,000
Residential Stats Compared to the Same Period in the Previous 12 Months**
Number of Sales in Previous 12 Months**: 86
Percentage of Homes Sold in Previous 12 Months**: 5.5%
Median Sale Price Previous 12 months**: $360,000
Change in Year-to-Year Median Sale Price: 1.4%