Centennial Celebration

× Expand Flo Mayer displays cherished mementos outside her door at the Ashland Terrace residence. Photo by Mick Jeffries

Ashland Terrace Senior Living Community Celebrates 100 Years

Just a few hundred feet from the bustle of the Chevy Chase business district sits the Ashland Terrace Senior Living Community, an independent living home for women 60 and over. Tucked away on South Ashland Avenue behind Kroger, the establishment is well known in the neighborhood for the beauty and lushness of its community garden – but Ashland Terrace is also an oasis in many other ways for its residents, who are gearing up for a celebration in honor of its 100th anniversary as a ladies’ retirement home this summer.

According to executive director Kelly Weber, the home, which was first located on Short Street and called “Home of the Friendless,” was created in 1849 to house men, women and children who were displaced by cholera during Lexington’s second epidemic.

“As time passed, the residents that remained were older ladies, and in 1923 the organization was incorporated as ‘The Old Ladies’ Home,’” Weber said, adding that while that is still the organization’s legal name, it has been doing business as Ashland Terrace since the 1970s.

When Ashland Terrace became the Old Ladies’ Home, it relocated to High Street, where it occupied two Victorian homes that were mirror images. In 1960, the current South Ashland property was purchased and the current building was built.

“At the time it housed 21 women, but in 1999 and 2000 we expanded to a capacity of 35,” Weber said.

To become a resident, a lady must be 60 or older and able to live independently, Weber said, “as in, they can take care of themselves in their room and can get to the dining room for meals.” Rent is 75% of monthly income, with a minimum of $1,750.

Each room at Ashland Terrace originally had a sink and toilet, while the residents shared a shower and tub room. Over the years, renovations have been made, and most rooms now have their own private shower and small kitchenette, with only a few left to be remodeled. Residents are served three meals a day in the dining room and are provided with transportation and Wi-Fi, spacious and comfortable indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, activities and planned outings as perks of residency. Residents are only responsible for any cable or streaming services they desire, phone service and personal laundry.

Another point of pride for Weber is that Ashland Terrace is pet-friendly.

“Not a lot of communities are,” she said.

“I think that is a beautiful thing that we are able to offer. If a resident can take care of their own pet, they are able to have a smaller dog or cat. One of our residents even has a bird.”

Two popular on-site amenities are the salon, where the ladies can get their hair and nails done without leaving home, and the library.

A favorite perk for resident Alberta Williams is the latter, which is open 24 hours a day.

“At two in the morning you can go down the hall quietly and get a book – even in your pajamas,” she said.

The library is mainly stocked with donated books, while a small selection of titles is brought in monthly from the Lexington Public Library. The residents also run their own book club.

There’s an activity for every interest at Ashland Terrace. Groups of ladies work on crossword and jigsaw puzzles together, host crafting sessions and play bingo. The staff also organizes events where the doors are opened to the community.

“We have a garden club that meets here on the veranda, and then they will help in the garden after their meeting,” Weber elaborated. “Musicians come to perform for the residents. We also just brought back Terrace Talent Saturday – a talent show that’s open to the community – for the first time since the pandemic began, and have hosted a community dog show. That was so much fun for everyone.”

Some residents are content to just enjoy their retirement and being taken care of, she added, while others are more inclined to take on tasks around the house, like folding laundry, delivering mail, or stuffing envelopes with newsletters and mailings.

Of course, Chevy Chase neighbors are familiar with Ric’s Garden, Ashland Terrace’s community garden filled with flowers, herbs and vegetables. While some of the plants are grown exclusively for Ashland Terrace residents, they also operate a cutting garden where they welcome guests to help themselves to flowers and herbs for a small donation.

Karen Miller, a resident who is particularly active in the garden, explained the garden was established by former director Ric McGee, a master gardener who meticulously planned and planted the garden when the facility was renovated and expanded in 2000.

“The main cutting garden is open from dawn to dusk – anyone can snip flowers and herbs from that section and leave a donation in the box,” Miller said. “It’s an honor system, and it works pretty well.”

The only things off limits, she added, are the roses and tomatoes, which are for the enjoyment of residents.

After moving in just over a year ago, Miller helped initiate a weekly bouquet sale to raise funds for the garden. During the summer, when the garden is bursting with flowers, those who might not want to cut their own flowers can now purchase pre-arranged bouquets from the resident gardeners.

Said Miller, “I like everything about the garden – I like working in it. I like sitting in it. I like picking flowers. I love floral arranging. I love having flowers in the house all the time. And the koi. There’s a beautiful pond with lots of gorgeous, huge mature koi.”

Marilyn Murphey, a long-time resident, used to feed the koi every morning.

“I’d call out ‘Kids! Kids!’ and they would all come rushing up,” said Murphey. “I once tried to call them in different voices, and they wouldn’t respond. But when I called in my own voice, they came to me quickly, as if to say, ‘Some idiot has been trying to lure us away from you!’”

Ric’s Garden has been a part of the Lexington Council Garden Club’s Bluegrass Garden Tour for many years, and the facility is excited to participate again this year, on June 24.

The Ashland Terrace staff and board of directors are hard at work planning a Centennial Celebration to be held on June 17. The event will be a great time to learn more about the history of Ashland Terrace, meet the residents and see the facility, and take a stroll through Ric’s Garden. With music, food and fun, everyone at Ashland Terrace is looking forward to celebrating the organization’s first 100 years with the local community.

For residents past, present and future, Weber described Ashland Terrace as, “... a secure place to live with a wonderful sense of community.”

“We’re definitely planning to continue doing this for another 100 years,” she concluded.