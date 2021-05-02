Civic Connections: May 2021

Civic Connections is a new monthly feature authored by a rotating cast of Lexington councilmembers and other civic-minded professionals. This installment was slated to appear in our May 2021 issue of Chevy Chaser/Southsider, but was cut last minute due to unforeseen space constraints.

Spring is the busiest time of year for council, but it also the most exciting. As the ground begins to thaw and community events pick back up, Council also begins thinking about our next annual budget.

The City’s annual budget is the document that allows your local government to function. Moreover, it is where the government’s priorities for the upcoming year are laid out. Well before we begin the budgeting process, Councilmembers are asking ourselves, “What’s important to our constituents and our districts? What’s important to the city as a whole? What are the needs of our community, and how can we best meet them?” As the chairperson for the Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee, I have the pleasure of shepherding the budget through Council’s review and final adoption.

Every year, the administration drafts a budget throughout the winter and early spring. After months of work, the Mayor must present his or her proposed budget to Council and the community during a formal Budget Address. At this point, the budget is in Council’s hands to review, make changes, and pass a final budget by June 15. This year, we heard the Mayor’s budget proposal on April 13, and, because of the Council meeting schedule, Councilmembers were given about 6 weeks to go through a 550-page document and vote on any changes before the deadlines outlined in the City’s Charter. It is no easy feat.

Once Council receives the budget proposal, we divide ourselves into subcommittees to review different sections of the budget. Each subcommittee analyzes their portion of the proposed budget and asks tough questions reflecting those priorities we established earlier in the year. Every commissioner, division director, and staff member all help Council deliberate on how to be good stewards of our city tax dollars.

During this review process, Council also hosts a public hearing on the proposed budget. Public input is an important part of the budgeting process since it is ultimately your tax dollars we are discussing. The public hearing is the best time for citizens to weigh in on the budget and provide their priorities to Council. This year, the public hearing will be on May 6th at 6 p.m.

After each subcommittee digs through their section of the budget, Council comes back together. At this Committee of the Whole meeting, each subcommittee presents their section of the budget to the full Council, highlighting important changes for their colleagues and proposing any adjustments. However, every edit to the proposed budget requires a majority vote of Council. Meaning, eight councilmembers must agree where to take money from and where to move the money to. While it is a tiring process to create a final budget Council can agree on, it’s incredibly rewarding to get to a final product that serves our community in the best way possible.

It's a privilege that we take on with a high degree of responsibility and we look forward to your input.