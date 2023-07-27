Civic Connections: C.R.O.W.N. Act

By Shayla D. Lynch, 2nd District Councilmember

“My hair isn’t messy. It’s just erupting with awesome.”—Anonymous

Growing up, a visit to the beauty shop was a true cultural experience. If I was lucky enough to get an appointment during the school week, I was excited because it meant I could show off my new ’do at school. But if my appointment was on Saturday, it meant one thing – I would be at the beauty shop all day.

Inevitably running late, after I crossed the threshold of the Marvelle’s Genesis II salon, I would be greeted with the familiar and comforting smells of perfumed shampoos, fried hair, chemical straighteners, good food and cocoa butter. I could feel the warmth exuding from the hair dryers, hot combs and curling irons. I witnessed true hair artists crafting, molding, twisting and turning tresses into textural masterpieces. I heard laughter, gossip, crying babies and scolding parents. But what I most wanted to hear was, “I’m ready for you,” spoken by Ms. Marva, the owner of that hair haven.

Caring for multiple clients at the same time — I’ve seen her juggle as many as eight clients at once — Ms. Marva was a hair magician, masterfully moving us throughout the salon – from dripping wet hair to the finale of the reveal. I always felt love sitting in her chair. She encouraged me, chastised me with a smile and taught me how to be an impactful African-American woman. Eight hours later, with my new ’do, I walked a little taller, partially because of my hair, but also because I had experienced beautiful melanin-rich individuals participating in a unique community.

This community fostered my love for my tresses, whether they were in a bun, billowing finger waves, afro puffs, kinky coils, bone straight or a French twist. I saw that beauty comes in all forms and that it is better to be different than the same. It is ok to stand out in the crowd rocking a purple afro, which I did proudly years ago.

And no, you cannot touch it! Don’t even ask. It’s rude!

I introduced the C.R.O.W.N. (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act so everyone in Lexington has the freedom to show up as their authentic and natural-haired selves in all spaces without fear of discrimination and unwanted touching. This law prohibits race-based hair discrimination, i.e., denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles, including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots. Please watch the May 9th presentation at the General Government and Planning Committee meeting on LexTV, and visit thecrownact.com for more information on the law.

Hair discrimination is real. I challenge you to examine your thoughts when you see an African-American man with locs or an African-American girl with cornrows. Our hair is our expression, identity, creativity, artistry, community, safety, blessing and crown. I will always wear mine proudly, and I hope you will too.