Civic Connections: Hands-On Opportunities

BY LAYTON GARLINGTON, AIDE TO 5TH DISTRICT COUNCILMEMBER LIZ SHEEHAN

"Civic Connections" originated in 2021 as a means to help Lexington residents better engage and understand their local government and all its moving parts. One great way for folks to get more involved is by exploring the free, educational programs that the city offers: the Community Environmental Academy, the Citizen Police and Fire academies, and the Senior Intern Program.

The Community Environmental Academy (CEA) offers Fayette County residents 18 years or older an opportunity to learn in-depth about waste management, urban forestry, stormwater, energy, transportation and wastewater. This year-long program runs from June to June and “culminate(s) with participants putting their knowledge to work by implementing projects related to the content of the academy and developed in partnership with city staff.” The city provides $1,500 for class-selected projects to be implemented, which has resulted in a number of innovative projects being completed in the past several years. The 2022-23 application deadline has passed, but I encourage anyone interested to remember this program when applications are being accepted for the 2023-24 class.

The Citizen Police Academy (CPA) is “a dynamic 10-week program designed to foster better communication between citizens and police through education.” This program is available to anyone who lives and/or works in Fayette County and is at least 18 years old with no previous felony convictions. Classes are offered three times per year (spring, summer and fall), and cover a range of topics across the entire department. Those interested in this program can get more info at www.lexingtonky.gov/citizen-police-academy.

The Citizen Fire Academy (CFA) is, similarly, a 10-week program that offers an inside glimpse into the inner workings of our fire department. Through a mix of classroom instruction, demonstrations and hands-on experiences, participants gain valuable understanding of day-to-day operations. Similar to the CPA, this program is available to those who are at least 18 with no prior felony convictions; however, this program is open to residents of surrounding counties (with preference given to Fayette County residents). More information can be found at www.lexingtonky.gov/lexington-citizens-fire-academy.

One of the most popular programs the city offers is the Senior Intern Program. This program serves Fayette County residents 50 and older and allows participants face-to-face interactions with numerous “decision makers” across government. Several field trips are typically included, with previous classes having visited the mayor’s office, council, public safety divisions and more. Space is limited to the first 45 eligible applicants who have not participated in a previous year. Interested parties can get more information by reaching out to Director of Aging and Disability Services Kristy Stambaugh at kstambaugh@lexingtonky.gov.

I encourage anyone interested to explore these opportunities!