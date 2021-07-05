Civic Connections: July 2021

Hello Neighbors! I’m 1st District Councilmember James Brown, currently serving my fourth term on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council. For the first time in the history of our merged city/county government, which is almost 50 years, I’m the sole African American councilmember. Lexington’s 1st District has boundaries that expand from Winchester Road to Georgetown Street, south to Main Street and north past I-75. Some of the city’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods are in the 1st District, including Northside, which established the city’s first neighborhood association in 1961. In addition to its history, the 1st District is known for its racial and socioeconomic diversity, with a long legacy of minority representation on city council.

As a representative of a district that still faces a lot of challenges, from systemic barriers to a lack of access to resources and economic opportunity, it is my responsibility to recognize the real issues and root causes of these challenges. I also see it as my responsibility to advocate for equitable funding in the city budget that will effect real change and will ultimately improve the quality of life in my neighborhoods. With each new fiscal year beginning July 1, council is tasked with passing a balanced budget that reflects the city’s priorities in addressing the needs of all our residents, as well as investing in the future of Lexington.

As we look to the future as Lexington grows, cultural and residential displacement through gentrification is a real concern in several downtown and north Lexington neighborhoods. Through the work of the Task Force of Neighborhoods in Transition, we’ve been able to learn and share information with the community. And through a variety of public meetings and forums we have drafted a report that recommends a number of policy changes and initiatives that will help protect our most vulnerable residents and stabilize our most diverse neighborhoods.

Serving the public at a local level is an honor and privilege. I firmly believe that representation matters – it’s important to have leaders who are reflective of the people they serve and share the same beliefs and experiences. As the only African American representative on council, I often find myself leading on issues that impact minority communities, not only in my district but also for our entire city. And through building strong relationships on council and in the community, we have worked together to pass policy addressing these issues. I stay committed to sharing my experiences and working with others to make Lexington a better place while encouraging other minorities to step in and lead – because, again, representation matters.