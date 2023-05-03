Civic Connections - May 2023

City leaders have long seen the value in looking ahead and planning for the city’s growth. Lexington has done comprehensive city planning since 1931, meaning our city has been on the cutting edge of city planning long before it was the norm, and long before it was required by state law.

These comprehensive plans affect everyone in and around Lexington. They guide decision-making for private property in directing how land use changes are evaluated and how regulations are updated – telling you what you can and cannot do with your property. They also guide public investment through planning for transportation, community facilities, parks, schools and more. The bottom line is, if you live in, work in or visit Lexington, the comprehensive plan affects you.

Right now, city leaders are working on the latest version, “Imagine Lexington 2045,” scheduled to be adopted this year. A lot goes into the development of a comprehensive plan, and this edition is no different. The process begins with research and data collection to create a solid understanding of the city and urban planning best practices from around the country. The Planning Commission undertook this task early last year, and then began to ask community members how they envision Lexington in the next 20-plus years.

“On the Table,” an initiative led by the organization Civic Lex in partnership with the city, engaged with thousands of citizens to give decision-makers an idea of what’s on the minds of those who care about Lexington’s future. Walkability, public transportation, quality of life and environmental sustainability were among the most discussed topics, giving a glimpse into residents’ priorities.

The baseline data and public input were taken into consideration by the Planning Commission as it made a recommendation in February to the Urban County Council on the goals and objectives of “Imagine Lexington 2045.” Scheduled to be adopted by the council this spring, these goals and objectives will serve as the visionary guiding statements to p plot our course for the future.

The council is hosting a series of public meetings in Council Chambers on the Goals & Objectives, including the following this month:

• May 9 at 5 p.m. – public input opportunity

• May 17 at 10 a.m.

Later this year, after the “Goals & Objectives” are adopted, the Planning Commission will complete the remainder of the plan (called “The Elements”), which spells out the policies and action items that will achieve the vision that the council has laid out, with additional public input opportunities during that process.

For more information, visit www.imaginelexington.com/2045.