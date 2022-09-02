Civic Connections: September 2022

BY AMBER DIETZ, LFUCG CITIZENS’ ADVOCATE

While the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) citizens’ advocate position was established in the mid-1970s by the LFUCG Charter, the position has been updated in recent years to keep up with changing times and needs. The purpose of the position has long been to provide Lexington’s residents with an independent agent (or ombudsperson) within the government to investigate citizen complaints against the LFUCG, disclose any irregularities or abuses, recommend policy changes and provide Lexington’s residents with information and referrals. In response to recommendations from the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality, since July 2021 the citizens’ advocate has also been tasked with assisting individuals in filing complaints against the Lexington Police Department.

When requested by individuals seeking to file a complaint with the Lexington Police Department, the Citizen’s Advocate is tasked with explaining the LPD complaint process, assisting individuals with filing an informal complaint or accompanying individuals filing a formal complaint, and updating individuals about the status of their complaints with the LPD.

It is important to note that the Office of the Citizens’ Advocate does not replace LFUCG department’s standard complaint resolution procedures. Complainants must make reasonable efforts to resolve problems with the LFUCG department at issue before contacting the citizens’ advocate.

Arguably, the most significant word used in defining the LFUCG citizens’ advocate is “independent.” The person filling the position is selected by a panel of 12 citizens (one from each council district), and protections are in place to prevent the citizens’ advocate from capricious termination or the position being eliminated without amending the charter. These protections allow the citizens’ advocate to investigate citizen complaints without interference.

It is important and interesting to note that while some large cities across the country and most states have municipal ombudsman offices, the LFUCG citizens’ advocate appears to be the only local municipal ombudsman in Kentucky (Louisville has a citizens’ advocate who appears to be tasked solely with assisting citizens seeking to file a complaint against the Louisville Metro Police Department).

Amber Deitz is LFUCG’s current citizens’ advocate and has served in this position since May 2018. Amber can be reached by phone at (859)280-8271; in-person during normal business hours; via email at adeitz@lexingtonky.gov; and through the citizens’ advocate online complaint form at lexingtonky.formstack.com/forms/citizens_advocate_complaint_form. Utilizing the online complaint form allows citizens the time to formulate and articulate concerns and attach supporting documents.

For more about the Office of the Citizens’ Advocate, please visit www.lexingtonky.gov/departments/citizens-advocate-office.