Civic Connections: The Importance of Shopping Local

In Lexington’s 1st District, small businesses aren’t just part of the economy — they are the economy. From the buzz of Greyline Station to the creative energy of The MET on Midland, the small businesses are the heartbeat of a community built by neighbors who believe in their craft, their culture and each other.

Once a 1920s bus depot, Greyline Station has been reborn into one of Lexington’s most vibrant community spaces. Every business inside is locally owned and operated, creating a one-stop destination for food, art, retail and connection. Patrons can savor the flavors of Dominican or Ethiopian cuisine at one of the pop-up culinary stands, or treat themselves to a fresh pretzel, wings, gourmet popcorn or a healthy meal The building also houses RadioLex, Lexington’s community radio station, and The Market Kitchen, where many local food entrepreneurs get their start. Recently, Chocolate Holler joined the lineup, bringing sweet treats and local love to the mix. Also inside, Bespoken Spirits is a local bourbon distillery that’s putting District 1 on the map in Kentucky’s signature industry.

Just down the road, The MET (an acronym for cross streets Midland and East Third) continues that same spirit of community-driven growth. It’s home to DV8 Kitchen, a restaurant that helps individuals in recovery rebuild their lives through meaningful work and career development, as well as ArtHouse Kentucky, which provides space for local artists and small makers to create, sell and showcase their products. The ground floor also features a mix of locally-owned businesses, that reflect the creativity and resilience of our district.

District 1 is one of Lexington’s most diverse and unique areas. Every neighborhood — Winburn, East End, Castlewood, Pralltown and beyond — is home to small businesses that reflect its residents. From tucked-away family-owned Mexican grocery stores, to neighborhood barbershops and ice cream parlors that have served families for generations, these hidden gems bring color and connection to our community every day.

Why Buying Local Matters

When we shop local, we are investing in our own future. Every dollar spent in a locally-owned business circulates right back into Lexington: creating jobs, supporting schools and strengthening neighborhoods. Local entrepreneurs sponsor youth sports, donate to local causes and show up when our community needs them.

Supporting small businesses is about more than convenience, it’s about community care. It’s how we make sure Lexington’s growth remains grounded in people, not just projects.