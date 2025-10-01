Civic Connections: The Urban County Council wants to hear from you!

× Expand Downtown Lexington. Photo by Madeline Mele courtesy of Visit LEX.

That statement might sound obvious to some and a little suspicious to others, but in recent years, Lexington’s Council has taken meaningful steps to modernize how residents can interact with their representatives.

In 2022, the local civics organization CivicLex released a report outlining how residents provide input into LFUCG’s legislative process and recommending ways to improve it. Rather than letting that report gather dust on a shelf, Council created a Public Input Subcommittee to make sure the recommendations were acted upon.

Expand Garlington

One outcome of that effort was the recommendation that Council establish its own Public Information Officer — a role dedicated to helping residents understand Council’s work and how to get involved. I stepped into that role in May 2025, becoming the second person to serve in this capacity. My job is to help bridge the gap between the work being done by the Council and the public they serve.

The subcommittee also focused on two major opportunity areas outlined by CivicLex: Many people weren’t sure when their input could make the most impact, and Council’s meeting times were often inaccessible to working residents. To address those challenges, the subcommittee proposed creating an online tool for public input. That idea grew into Engage Lexington, a platform designed to make it easier for you to share your thoughts directly with Council from wherever you are.

Engage Lexington is now a central hub where residents can follow Council initiatives, learn about upcoming decisions, and share feedback without having to attend a meeting in person. Each project page includes background information, documents, and opportunities to comment, so you can weigh in when it works for your schedule.

Already, Engage Lexington has been used to gather public input on topics ranging from budget priorities to neighborhood traffic safety. It allows Council members to see not only what people think, but also why — offering richer context than a simple yes-or-no.

Council created this platform because your voice matters. If you haven’t yet, I encourage you to visit Engage.LexingtonKY.gov, register for an account, explore ongoing projects, and share your thoughts directly with Council.