Civic Connections: Urban County Council Transportation Expo

As local elected representatives, we often hear from residents about the importance of pedestrian and cyclist safety. Like many of my constituents, these are more than policy issues for me — they’re personal. Fourteen years ago, my life changed dramatically when I was hit by a truck while riding my bike on Euclid Avenue. It took me two years to get back in the saddle, but ultimately that accident reaffirmed my commitment to walking and biking in our city. My experience as a cyclist has bolstered my commitment to making Lexington’s streets safer for everyone, informed my work around our Complete Streets policy, and shaped my overall perspective and priorities.

Expand Hannah LeGris, 3rd District Councilmember

For the past several years, Mayor Gorton’s administration and Urban County Council have been hard at work on a Complete Streets Policy and Action Plan. The objective of the policy is to provide a transportation system that is safe, affordable, accessible and dependable for everyone. This legislation, along with a statewide Complete Streets Policy, has been crucial to defining best practices and priorities as we seek to construct a city that is safer, better connected and more accessible for everyone.

As we move forward with transportation-oriented initiatives, it remains crucial that we continue listening to and engaging with our community. The work we do today will shape Lexington’s future. Because community involvement and education are so important, I want you to know about the upcoming Urban County Council Transportation Expo, an event that will bring together residents, councilmembers, experts and stakeholders around transportation policy in Lexington. This expo will be a casual drop-in event and will cover a range of topics, including bike and pedestrian safety, public transit and road improvements. It is another opportunity for residents to connect with decision-makers, share their experiences, and contribute to the conversation about the future of Lexington’s transportation system.

The Transportation Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Marksbury Branch of the Lexington Public Library. I encourage everyone interested in the future of transportation in Lexington to attend. We want you to join us in the effort to help make Lexington more connected and navigable, no matter your mode of travel. Together, we can create a transportation system that truly serves everyone and ensure that our streets are safe and welcoming for all who use them.