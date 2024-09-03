Civic Connections: Week Without Driving

× Expand The city of Lexington if asking citizens to travel without driving Sept. 30-Oct. 6. in order to experience the daily challenges faced by those who don't rely on a personal vehicle. Photo furnished

The city of Lexington is inviting the public to participate in Lexington’s Week Without Driving, Sept. 30-Oct. 6. This initiative encourages elected officials, community leaders, and regular drivers to experience the daily challenges and barriers faced by nondrivers in our community.

According to Federal Highway Administration data, roughly one-third of Kentucky residents do not have a driver’s license. This is due to various reasons, including age, ability and immigration status. This statistic doesn’t account for those who have a license but can’t afford a car or those who prefer not to drive if given better alternatives. While Lexington has made significant progress with infrastructure improvements and the adoption of the Complete Streets policy, many areas in our city are still difficult to access without driving. By making it more convenient and comfortable to walk, bike, roll or take the bus, we can create a city that benefits all residents, drivers and nondrivers alike.

Increased access to different modes of transportation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, cut down on traffic and congestion, and enhance both physical and mental health. It will make our streets safer for everyone and create more pleasant and inviting spaces to live, work and play. Moreover, for many members of our community, access to reliable, safe and convenient transportation alternatives also determines access to jobs, food, childcare, social events, medical care and more.

Week Without Driving is not a competition to see who can avoid driving the most. Instead, it’s an invitation to engage in a community-wide conversation about our transportation system, offering a chance to gain firsthand insight into what works and what needs to change. If you find yourself needing to drive during the week, take a moment to reflect on what someone without access to a car would do in your situation. Consider what welcoming and convenient alternatives could replace your car trip. Some solutions might be personal, such as using a cargo e-bike for grocery trips or taking the bus to the library; however, many solutions are systemic.

Would it be easier to avoid driving if the bus came every fifteen minutes? What if there was a safe shared-use path between your home and your child’s daycare? The more experience we all have navigating Lexington in various ways, the better equipped we will be to envision a resilient city with transportation choices that accommodate everyone.

Learn more and sign up to participate at linktr.ee/WeekWithoutDrivingLex.