Civic Connections

By Fred Brown • 8th District Councilmember

In 2006, the commonwealth of Kentucky and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed suit against Lexington for violations to the Clean Water Act. By January 2011, the city, state and EPA finalized the consent decree, a legal agreement that requires the local government to make substantial repairs to the stormwater and sanitary sewer system.

Since then, LFUCG has been hard at work to make the necessary improvements to the city’s infrastructure. One of the larger projects that remains is the West Hickman Trunk E Project, which will upsize and replace approximately 6,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipe, resulting in improved capacity and service. This project will be large in scope and completed in phases, and will impact traffic. The majority of the project will be along Greentree Road, from Armstrong Mill to past New Circle Road.

Beginning this March, Greentree Road will be closed in sections to allow for construction. Residents will be able to access their homes, but through traffic will need to detour to avoid active construction sites. Centre Parkway will remain open throughout the vast majority of the project to help maintain access to Tates Creek High School. Construction on the other side of New Circle Road will follow the creek behind Chinoe Creek Apartments. Work will occur Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless the contractor requests extended hours through the city. This project is estimated to take at least a year to complete.

While this project is necessary to continue meeting the city’s growing needs and legal obligations, LFUCG recognizes the impact it will have on surrounding neighborhoods. The city will repave the entirety of the project area once it is complete and restore any impacted sidewalks and/or yard disturbances.

For questions about the West Hickman Trunk E project, visit lexingtonky.gov/waterquality or call the Division of Water Quality at (859) 425-2255.