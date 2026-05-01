Civic Connections: ENGAGE with your local government

Spring renewal is upon us! As sleepy plants awaken and many of us feel the urge to declutter and reorganize, it’s also a fitting time to reconnect with something just as important: your local government. While national and state-level debates grab headlines, local government remains a vital part of our community fabric, and one of the most accessible ways to make your voice heard.

Here in Fayette County, the Urban County Council serves as the legislative branch of local government. Alongside the Mayor’s Administration, local government ensures the delivery of essential, day-to-day services that we all rely on: waste collection and recycling, road paving, public parks, and community safety. While the Administration carries out this work, Council sets policy, writes the check and provides oversight to help ensure those services meet the needs of our community.

× Expand After the replacement of underground city water, gas, and sewage lines, road crews will be tasked with repaving many Lexington streets. Photo furnished by LFUCG

Council also tackles complex policy decisions, and they invite your input! One of the easiest ways to get involved is through Engage Lexington, the Council’s online hub for community feedback. The platform offers access to a wide range of current initiatives, bringing further transparency to Council’s work and creating a direct line for residents to share perspectives. The site features project materials, timelines and opportunities to weigh in on issues that impact your daily life.

Right now, Council is finalizing the annual budget; by law, a balanced budget must be adopted before the new fiscal year begins on July 1. This process determines how resources are allocated across services and priorities, making this an ideal time to learn about the budget and communicate what matters most to you.

Council is also advancing recommendations from the STREEET Safety Task Force, including a proposed ordinance to prohibit parking in bike lanes. This proposal will be discussed on June 9, in the Social Services & Public Safety Committee. Community feedback ahead of that meeting can help shape the conversation and inform decision-making.

Additional opportunities for input are available through initiatives like Neighborhood Voices, a pilot program launched in partnership with the Division of Planning. This effort gathers direct feedback from residents in neighborhoods experiencing development pressures. It began in the historic Smithtown area, with plans to expand to other parts of the community.

These are just a few examples of the work underway. With public participation, Council can better respond to the evolving needs of Lexington. This season, as you refresh your surroundings, consider renewing your civic engagement because your voice has a place in shaping our community. Sign up and learn more at Engage.LexingtonKY.gov.