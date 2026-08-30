Civic Connections:

× Expand The public is invited to learn more about opportunities to participate in the city’s boards and commissions at a fair on Sept. 14. Photo furnished

When thinking about civic health and engagement, elections and voting immediately come to mind. But the health of a thriving democracy doesn’t just hinge on something that happens every two or four years. Between each of our visits to the polls, there are plenty of opportunities for community members to shape and influence decisions in our community. One way is participating in the city’s boards and commissions.

Here in Lexington, we have nearly 70 boards and commissions that help advise the city, make regulatory decisions, represent specific areas of Fayette County, and help us disperse financial resources to the community. These civic bodies are made up of Lexington residents and city staff who guide our decision making and provide input on everything from land use to social services. Because of the authority and influence many of the boards and commissions hold, the Urban County Council has partnered with CivicLex to examine how Lexington’s boards and commissions function, and how they could be improved.

CivicLex’s study revealed that our boards and commissions are not fully representative of Lexington. Many are either inaccessible or simply unknown to the broader public. So, just over a year ago, Vice Mayor Wu formed a Boards and Commission Subcommittee to help ensure that our boards and commissions better reflect the people of Fayette County and to make these groups more efficient, accessible and impactful for all of our community.

Since last year, we have had robust discussions on topics including caregiving and compensation, held internal trainings, and explored how we can implement the many recommendations from the CivicLex report. Now we want to hear from YOU! We invite the public to join us on September 14, at the STEAM Academy (1555 Georgetown Road) from 4-6 p.m. for a Boards and Commission Fair. Come and hear about the many groups involved with LFUCG and see which boards and commissions might be a good fit for you.