Civic Lex Voter Guide

× Expand Voters may cast ballots in-person between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 3 at their assigned voting location or at any of the Lexington Public Library locations. Remember to bring an acceptable photo ID. Check your registration, request a mail-in ballot and see a sample ballot at govote.ky.gov. Photo furnished

Voters will have a lot of choices to make on their local ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. From mayor to council, school board and many other local offices, the ballot will also include three amendments to the city’s charter, covering council pay, council accountability requirements, and charter review.

Here’s what to know before heading to the polls:

What’s on the local ballot?

General election ballots will include races for several important local offices, including:

• Mayor: Lexington’s chief executive, responsible for overseeing city government and proposing the city budget. Incumbent Linda Gorton is running against challenger Raquel Carter.

• Council Districts: The 12 Council district seats represent areas of Fayette County on the Urban County Council, Lexington’s legislative branch. You can vote only in the district where you live. Six district candidates are running unopposed, while contested races in districts 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11 will be decided in November.

• Council-at-Large: At-large council members represent the overall city, rather than a specific district. In this election, six candidates are running for three seats. The candidate who receives the most votes will become Lexington’s vice mayor.

• School Board: The Fayette County Board of Education sets policies, approves the district budget, and hires and evaluates the superintendent. Two board members are seeking reelection against challengers.

• Voters will also decide on three city Charter amendments, developed by 30 randomly selected residents through Lexington’s first-ever Civic Assembly. For more information, visit civiclex.org/civic-assembly.

How do I vote?

Voters may cast ballots in-person between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 3 at their assigned voting location or at any of the Lexington Public Library locations. Remember to bring an acceptable photo ID. Check your registration, request a mail-in ballot and see a sample ballot at govote.ky.gov.

Some other key points to know:

• You must be registered to vote by Oct. 5.

• Early voting dates: October 29-31 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at any Lexington Public Library branch. All registered voters are eligible to vote during this time.

• For voting by mail, request your ballot by Oct.20. Your ballot must reach the Fayette County Clerk’s office by 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.

For more information on voting and local candidates, visit www.lex.vote.