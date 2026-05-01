Craveworthy: Local Culinary News to Use

× Expand From left Kurt Bachelder, Julia Estes, and Sean McClary have joined forces to open Mulberry Street Bar & Kitchen at 574 N. Limestone. Photo by Kelly Hieronymus

It’s fitting that mulberry trees begin to yield their first fruits here in June, because a new Lexington restaurant, Mulberry Street Bar & Kitchen, will begin to bear the fruits of its owners’ labors next month as well.

The restaurant and bar will be at 574 N. Limestone, in the former location of Arcadium and Favor, across from Al’s bar and near Standing Room Only.

Arcadium was known for its video games and bar atmosphere, and behind it was the restaurant Favor, lauded for its burgers and small plates. Both were set to close at the end of April when their leases were up.

But now, three partners/operators will reimagine both spaces as a new concept. Kurt Bachelder, will serve as operations manager for Mulberry Street, with Julia Estes as restaurant manager and Sean McClary as bar manager.

Bachelder explained that after Arcadium owners announced their impending closure, the trio joined forces with new ideas to keep the space a vibrant gathering place for the community.

“I’ve been coming to Arcadium ever since I moved to Lexington, more than a decade ago,” he said. “It’s been a place where I’ve found some of my closest friends, had great conversations with interesting people, and spent more than a few late nights talking and laughing over a drink. When the owners of Arcadium approached us with their intent to wind down the business, we knew we needed to ensure that space continued to serve the neighborhood and create similar experiences for other guests who walk through the door.”

Estes, who has wide-ranging experience in the Lexington culinary scene, said her interest was piqued when she heard rumblings that Arcadium had been “quietly for sale” and that Bachelder and McClary were aiming to reincarnate it as a place of their own.

“I’ve known the guys through mutual acquaintances and friends around town,” she said. “Kurt and Sean approached me in January shortly after I pulled off my first pop-up event, ‘Almost Midnight Diner,’ to see if I had any interest in opening a place of my own. We met a few times before deciding we could be a good fit for each other, and here we are!”

× Expand The kitchen will stay open late most nights, offering a range of appetizers, bar snacks, and entrees, with a focus on seasonal ingredients. Photo by Kelly Hieronymus

For his part, McClary has deep roots in the neighborhood and didn’t want to see that change.

“I’ve lived and worked in the neighborhood for the last decade, at both Al’s Bar and Arcadium,” he said. “Both places have had a huge part in building my personal connection to the community and my neighbors, so I’d love to see that continue and provide that experience to others.”

The restaurant will seat about 20, and after renovations the bar will have room to seat 30-40 with a mix of table and bar seating, plus additional patio seats when weather permits.

“No matter where you sit, it operates as a single, unified concept for the best possible guest experience,”

Bachelder said.

For those who also have fond memories of Arcadium, Mulberry Street Bar & Kitchen will be recognizable and comfortable after the refresh, with much of its current charm intact, they said.

The bar will be open daily, with late-night hours planned for the weekends and a Sunday brunch with Bloody Marys. Dinner service will continue late into the evenings Wednesdays through Saturdays, and the kitchen will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, though unique bar snacks will be offered.

The owners said the menu will be approachable and affordable, and the restuarant will use seasonally available food that’s served well into the evening and night. Goals include giving back to the community through working with local nonprofits and charities, and creating a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment for all who walk through its doors.

After taking over the lease on May 1, the group is planning a quick turnaround for renovations to the bar, restrooms and patio.

× Expand The North Limestone / Sixth Street buildings currently housing Arcadium and Favor will soon be home to MulberryStreet Bar + Kitchen. Photo furnished

In other recent Lexington-area food and beverage industry happenings:

The new Mirror Twin Brewing location at 4379 Old Harrodsburg Road, which includes food partner Rolling Oven, has opened.

Tabla Indian Restaurant has opened at 2270 Nicholasville Road, Ste. 120, Lexington. Butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, paneer tikka and fresh tandoor are among menu items listed online.

Some changes are taking root at Poppy’s Flower Bar at 210 Old Mt. Tabor Road. Social media manager Olivia Ross said owner Shelby White launched Lexington’s first and only “flower bar” a year and a half ago as an all-ages space where people can build their own bouquets bloom by bloom, pick up a custom arrangement, or just enjoy the calming atmosphere, all while having a cocktail or mocktail.

Poppy’s is expanding into an adjacent space with a “connected dive bar feel” and patio addition, Ross said. Pop-ups with local food vendors are also part of the new plans.

Billed as a “boutique charcuterie and creative studio,” The Sage Kitchen Studio, held a grand opening in late March in its location at 248 Plaza Drive, off Southland Drive.

Hamburg Pavilion announced that it will soon be home to a new location of Old School Coffee, a local coffee shop that currently has locations in Dudley Square, Fayette Mall and Lansdowne Shops.