Craveworthy

The Peach Cobbler Factory opened in mid-November, offering not only cobbler but also banana pudding and other treats.

The new Drake’s on Leestown Road has opened at 1735 Sharkey Way. Leela Atchison, the restaurant’s director of marketing, said the new location features seating for 200 guests. With other locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Illinois and Kentucky, the Leestown location of Drake’s, known for its craft beers, burgers and sushi, is the latest for the Lexington-based Bluegrass Hospitality Group brand, which also owns Malone’s, Aqua and OBC Kitchen.

Atchison said the menu will be very similar to the existing Drake’s existing menu, with a few surprises in store for guests. The building itself is similar in same size and layout to Drake’s Hamburg, she added, with a few small tweaks to “better serve carry-out guests.”

In other food and beverage industry news in and around Lexington:

Featuring Korean BBQ and hot pots, KPOT Kentucky has opened at 2860 Richmond Rd., Lexington. With headquarters in Flushing, NY, the restaurant has an all-you-can-eat format, with a two-hour limit.

La Taquiza has opened its second Lexington location at the former location of Sav’s Grill, at 630 E. Main St. The original location of the restaurant, which specializes in street food native to Mexico City, is located at West Tiverton Way at Tiverton Crossing.

Peach Cobbler Factory, located at 561 S. Broadway, Lexington, celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 12. The dessert-oriented franchise offers items such as cobblers with ice cream, banana puddings and cinnamon rolls, each with a number of different flavor varieties, as well as sweet peachy tea and cold-brewed coffee.

According to a social media post, Sumo2 All You Can Eat Hibachi & Sushi has opened at 2695 Nicholasville Rd., in the former Sakura 13 location.

Joining its original Nicholasville location, a second location of Tokyo Express Hibachi & Sushi has opened at 1951 N. Broadway, for Lexington dine-in and takeout service. Menu highlights include bento boxes, hibachi, sushi and poke bowls.

Have a food- or beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.