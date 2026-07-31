CraveWorthy: Lexington Baking Collective Is On the Rise

A new baking collective has been taking shape in anticipation of opening later this year at 468 Southland Drive.

Lexington Baking Collective is a partnership among managing members Dahlhaus Fudge owner Adam Dahl, Hound & Horse Bakery owner Erika Pike, and Futile Bakery owner Joe Kuehner.

The space will feature a bakery sales area and café space along with a shared kitchen when it opens late this summer or early in the fall.

An application process for local bakers to join as members will officially open closer to the opening date. Membership is expected to rotate over time as the participating businesses grow and change over time.

× Expand The Leaky Momma will be one of the local bakeries with it’s goods available at the Lexington Baking Collective. Photo furnished

In other local food- and beverage-industry happenings:

Magee's owner Greg Higgins is working to revive the popular bakery at 726 E. Main St., which closed in May 2023 after being operated by his family since 1969.

Originally founded by Leslie Magee in 1956, Higgins has worked at the bakery since 1988.

He has been collaborating with Fausto Sarmiento of the University of Kentucky's Small Business Development Center at the Gatton College of Business and others to develop a new business plan, renovate the building, and secure financing.

Higgins is targeting an October reopening despite personal and financial hurdles. The new concept will operate on what he calls a "drop model," offering doughnuts only on weekends, for example, when demand is highest. Mallow squares and crème horns may be offered in limited quantities weekly or monthly and announced in advance to loyal customers.

"It will be the freshest version of it that you've ever had in your life," he said.

× Expand Expected to open this fall, Magee’s bakery will operate on a “drop model,” releasing fresh batches of doughnuts, Mallow Squares, and crème horns at designated times when demand is highest. Photo furnished

Coffee news has also been percolating. 7 Brew has opened its third Lexington location, on Remington Drive, while Sookie King, owner of Muggles Traveling Café, announced the Harry Potter-themed coffee shop's closure in early July.

"I don't know what the future holds," she said in the social media announcement. "Maybe this is goodbye forever… or maybe it's simply, 'See you later.'"

Serving southern comfort food and all-day breakfast, Charming Magnolia Eatery has opened in Greyline Station on West Loudon Avenue, in the former Chocolate Holler location.

Other newcomers with a breakfast vibe include Sunrise Donut, now serving fresh donuts and breakfast sandwiches at 565 E. New Circle Road, and Sweet Cottage Asian Bakery Café, which opened at 3801 Dylan Place and features croissants, pastries, Asian buns, milk tea, specialty coffee, signature drinks and more.

× Expand Sweet Cottage Asian Bakery recently opened at 3801 Dylan Place. Photo furnished

Lexington Green recently welcomed Lexington’s first location of the Louisville-based Southern restaurant Doc Crows Social, as well as an authentic Chilean restaurant called Chilean Taste.

Louisville-based Con Huevos announced on social media that it is expanding to Lexington, and multiple media outlets report it will open at Pleasant Ridge Commons this fall. The restaurant is known for chilaquiles, breakfast tacos, and other breakfast favorites.

Mulberry Street bar and kitchen with craft beer and small bites has opened at 574 N. Limestone, and a new location of Smashing Tomato Pizzeria has opened at 112 Lucille Dr. (Masterson Station).

A new food truck called Totts is now serving the area with dishes like “Backyard BBQ Totts with pulled pork and accompaniments, Chili Cheese Totts and Red Hot Totts served buffalo style.

Amsden Station has closed, after less than a year in operation on Court Street in Versailles. An announcement on social media thanked loyal patrons and staff, and Cibon at Rosemont Garden is listed as permanently closed on Google after opening in May 2024.