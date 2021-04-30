Craveworthy: Local Culinary News to Use

As the weather warms up, a frozen frenzy is coming to Lexington, with several new places offering frozen treats for the summer ahead.

Sorella Gelateria recently announced that it will soon be moving from its longtime North Limestone location to the building on the corner of Jefferson and Short streets that formerly housed Wagon Bones Grill and Isle of You clothing boutique.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers announced it will be open soon at 2217 Nicholasville Road, in a former Burger King location.

As mentioned in last month’s roundup, Buzzed Bull Creamery is coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm this summer. And, following the success of its over-the-top Cattywampus Shakes at Georgetown’s Matriarch Bakery, Cattywampus Station opened in April at Lexington Green.

In other local restaurant news:

Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to Hamburg, according to Thoroughbred Hospitality Group’s Facebook page. The Crumbl Cookies website describes the concept as having different cookie flavors each week available for takeout and delivery. Recent offerings at existing sites include Reese’s Chip, Salted Caramel Cheesecake and Chilled Pina Colada.

Porterhouse BBQ is opening a restaurant in Greyline Station in early June, according to owner and longtime Lexington resident Tadd Porter.

Porter launched a food truck trailer in 2017, which will remain in use for large events and festivals, he said. Carryout and eat-in service will be available, and the new restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

Another food truck-turned-restaurant coming to Greyline Station is Rise Up! Pizza, which recently announced on its Facebook page that it will be launching a crowd-funding campaign and opening in early June. Rise Up! Pizza has artisan pizzas with sourdough crust with both traditional and unusual varieties such as date and bacon, and whipped feta, olives and spinach.

LexLive has opened on South Broadway. The entertainment complex includes a 300-seat Game Day sports bar, Corner Bar on the ground floor boasting more than 50 brands of bourbons, as well as beer, rye, and Canadian, Irish and Scotch whiskeys, wines, martinis and cocktails, along with small plates and snacks. A concessions area has traditional fare like soft pretzels, candy and sodas, as well as pizza, sliders and salads. The concessions area also sells beer, wine and cocktails.

LaRosa’s new Nicholasville location is now open at 350 E. Brannon Road at Brannon Crossing near Lexington Road. It’s owned by franchise owner One Holland Corporation and will include dine in, pickup and delivery. The dining room will seat 160.

Though Roulay Restaurant and Bar officials announced its closure on Facebook in March, an announcement followed a few weeks later that it’s back in a new form, touting its rooftop patio seating, small plates and drink specials. The former Roulay culinary team is launching its own venture Lady Remoulade following a crowd-funding effort launched in April, according to Facebook, where it’s described as “a Cajun/Creole-French restaurant fusion project hoping to bring Bourbon Street to the Bourbon State.”

Local LEX Market has opened at 439 Southland Drive, with more than 100 makers, onsite classes and pop-up shops, according to co-owner Karen Gomez. Food-and-beverage related businesses include Hillbilly Jams and Jellies (apple butters, jams, jellies), Big Poppie’s Beer Cheese (beer cheese, bbq sauce), Tammy’s Sweet Tasty Treats (gourmet popcorn, candies), Faith Bakes (fudge, cupcakes, coffee bombs and more), Sans Healthy (weekly rotation of lunch/dinner fare), Graze with AK (charcuterie boxes, cheeseballs), Backroads Bakery (cheesecakes), Aunt Peaches Catering (salads, sandwiches, snack cups, cook at home meals), Wade Farms (farm fresh beef, pork), Mother Clucking Products (eggs, cookies), Artisan Coffee Company and Kitcheneez (seasoning packs).

“We are working on getting some local farmers and some produce in here as well,” Gomez said, adding that a lounge for the coffee and tea area is also forthcoming.

Postmasters Pub held its grand opening at 307 W. Short St. April 3. Dinner highlights include loaded mac and cheese, grilled salmon, tuna poke bowl, salads, sandwiches, sides and shareables.

Big Kahuna BBQ is coming to Lexington at 904 Liberty Road, according to its Facebook page, with menu items including BBQ chicken, coconut shrimp, katsu chicken or pork, grilled tuna and grilled tofu, as well as sandwiches.

Big City Pizza is opening a new location at Hamburg Pavilion, 2312 Sir Barton Way, Suite 110, with an estimated opening date of May 1, according to co-owner Curtis Gordon, who owns the restaurant along with Joey Davis and Johnny Hunt. There are existing locations in Lexington (Chinoe Road), Danville, Nicholasville and Richmond.

Middle Fork Kitchen Bar on Manchester Street has closed permanently, according to a Facebook post.

Have a food and beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.