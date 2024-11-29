Craveworthy - Dec. 2024

× Expand Bella Notte Restaurant Group's pizza concept Crust is set to reopen in Lexington. Photo furnished

An Italian restaurant that closed during COVID is making a comeback this spring.

This coming March, Crust, a concept by Bella Notte Restaurant Group, will reopen at 3195 Beaumont Center Circle, Suite 100, near the Beaumont Kroger in the former Whiskey Bear location.

Bella Notte Restaurant Group’s marketing and training director Jilian Richards said Crust, which was formerly located in Richmond Road’s French Quarter Square, may have been gone, but it was not forgotten.

The reincarnated restaurant, which will have indoor and outdoor seating, will have many old favorites on the menu, along with some new dishes Richards said guests will surely love.

“Crust will have lots of wonderful appetizers, fresh salads, the best pizza selections and a handful of flavorful pastas and sandwiches,” she said. “The bar menu is going to be fun, yet approachable. Crust is going to be the place to go for any occasion — date night, family dinner, drinks with friends, you name it.”

In other food and beverage industry news:

“You’ll eat the crust” is the toothsome tagline at Dingbats Pizza, located at 471 Jefferson St., now open 12-10 p.m. Tues.-Sun..

Co-owner Brady Barlow, West Sixth Brewing co-founder and co-owner of the wine, cheese and bourbon bar Cibon, has partnered with his wife Megan Winfield and pizza pro Andrew Saint Clair to open the restaurant, which focuses on crispy and airy Roman-style pizza by the slice or whole pie, in the building that most recently housed Jefferson Street Coffee.

The resstaurant offers limited seating, as well as online, call-in or in-person pickup orders, Barlow said. Eventually a third-party app delivery partnership may be pursued, he added.

Mileta, a much-buzzed new upscale Italian restaurant, has opened at Fayette Mall. Designed to have a dinner party feel with Italian fare and European flair, Mileta offers housemade pastas, shareables, entrees and an extensive wine and cocktail menu. Proprietor/managing partner and Lexington native Dallas Rose, executive chef Alex Green and director of operations/partner Aaron Wood are the trio behind the new venture. Check back next month for a full preview of the restaurant, which is now accepting reservations.

Southern comfort food is on the menu at Sassy Bleu at the former location of Ramsey’s at the corner of Woodland and High scheduled to open last month. Run by Sabrina Booker, co-owner of MiMi’s Southern Style Cooking, the site will also be the pickup site for The Empanada Queen.

Have a food and beverage-related update to share

with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.