June 2025 Craveworthy: Local Culinary News You Can Use

× Expand Owned by a father-daughter duo, the Mt. Sterling-based microbrewery Black Type Brewing has opened a Lexington taproom on Virginia Avenue. Photo furnished

A father-daughter hobby has spilled over into a new business for Lexington-area beer enthusiasts to enjoy.

Stemming from what human resource manager Sofia Amburgey says is a “long-held dream and a deep-rooted passion for craft beer,” Black Type Brewing opened in mid-May at 373 Virginia Ave.

About 14 years ago when she was in high school, Amburgey began homebrewing with her father as a way to spend time together and bond. Their efforts were encouraged by friends and family who sampled the beer and deemed it worthy of selling to the masses. In 2021, they opened a small taproom in Mount Sterling.

“As the community’s enthusiasm for our beer grew, so did our vision, leading us to pursue a new goal: opening a second location in Lexington,” Amburgey said.

After utilizing the assistance of longtime family friend and equine veterinarian Dr. Victor Torres to make the dream a reality, it’s fitting that Black Type Brewing bears a name referencing the equine industry.

“Black Type was born out of a love of racehorses,” Amburgey said. “The significance is when a horse has particular breeding that is outstanding, it is listed on the sale pages in Black Type, therefore creating the name Black Type Brewing for exceptional beer.”

Black Type label beers on tap include IPAs, Kolsch, sours and stouts, which are offered alongside beers from other local craft breweries. Wood-fired pizzas, calzones, pretzels, garlic knots and signature cocktails are also available.

Singo, trivia and other fun events will be added over time, she said.

“At Black Type Brewing, we believe great beer is best enjoyed in great company,” Amburgey said. “Our brewery is a warm, family-friendly gathering place where everyone feels welcome—from craft beer enthusiasts to casual sippers and even little ones tagging along. With a laid-back, inviting atmosphere, guests can unwind, share stories, and enjoy small-batch brews crafted with care.”

In other local food- and beverage-industry news:

Ford’s Garage, a Fort Myers, Floriday-based, Ford Motor Company-themed restaurant, will open in the former Logan’s Roadhouse on Rojay Drive near Fayette Mall later this year. A representative said Lexington stood out as an ideal second Kentucky location after a Ford’s Garage opened in Florence in 2022. “The city’s dynamic culinary scene, rich history, love for bourbon, classic cars, and allAmerican traditions like horse racing made it a natural fit,” she said.

Surrounded by vintage vehicles and carthemed memorabilia, Ford’s Garage will serve Black Angus burgers with allnatural aged cheeses, fresh toppings, and flavorful sauces on artisan buns branded with the logo. A vegetarian option will be available. “Diners can switch gears from burgers to classics like homemade meatloaf, chicken wings and tenders, onion rings, and macaroni & cheese,” she added, along with salads, grilled chicken, or seafood. Desserts will include milkshakes and sundaes.

× Expand Ford’s Garage, a Ford Motor Company-themed restaurant based in Fort Myers, Florida, will open near Fayette Mall later this year, marking its second Kentucky location. Photo furnished

A trio of restaurants are in various stages of making their comebacks. Magee’s former co-owner Greg Higgins has posted on social media his plans to resurrect the bakery, which closed in 2023 after 67 years. And progress on reopening The Ketch seafood restaurant under new ownership seems to have accelerated in recent weeks, though requests for details weren’t returned by deadline. And AZUR Restaurant and Patio is planning a reopening with a new chef in late May at The North Shoppes at 3070 Lakecrest Circle.

The second Lexington Publix is opening its doors at 3855 Fountain Blue Lane at Palomar, with a grand opening set for June 4.

Kroger, which already has a marketplace set to open in spring 2026 off Newtown Pike, has proposed another 127,000 sq. ft. store at 1811 Winchester Rd., according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The new RD1 Distillery held its grand opening at Lexington development The Commons in mid-May, and to celebrate released a limited edition 12-year single barrel Kentucky Straight bourbon, with only a 250-bottle run.

Teppan Japanese Kitchen has had its soft opening at 1873 Alexandria Dr., with a grand opening planned for July, according to its social media.

Wiki-licious Hawaiian Donuts has opened, serving Hawaiian style donuts either plain or filled with Bavarian cream, strawberry lemonade, coconut cream and other flavors.

The venture is operated by JD Lyons and Genevieve Banks. Visit their social media pages for location and pickup information.

Floating Lotus Kitchen is coming to South Elkhorn Village in June with its fast casual deli market fare, officials announced on social media.

With a Danville location opened in recent years, Biscuit Daddies was set to open a new location at 373 Virginia Ave. on May 31.The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch biscuit-centric dishes like country ham biscuits, biscuits and gravy, Mississippi Pot Roast served over a buttermilk biscuit and a Kentucky Hot Brown biscuit, along with a rotating sweet biscuit menu.

A few establishments have closed their doors including CoreLife Eatery on Finn Way, Lexington, which announced on social media its permanent closure in mid-April. After seven years in business at 3449 Buckhorn Dr., Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen has closed, and Bandido Taqueria Mexicana has closed at 535 S. Upper St.

A few rebrands have been announced: In downtown Versailles, The Rickhouse Hotel is now known as The Aldenberg Hotel, under renovation in the historic former bank building along with Silk’s Steakhouse on its main floor. The establishment is set to open this fall, according to the hotel’s social media.

Old School Coffee at Lansdowne Center has opened at 3373 Tates Creek, in addition to its two other locations at Fayette Mall and Dudley Square.

Have a food and beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.