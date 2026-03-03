Craveworthy: March 2026

× Expand Clown-Face Burger Co. has opened inside The Fistank bar and music venue located on Euclid Ave. Photo furnished

With the philosophy, “simple service, simple choices,” a new kitchen concept called Clown-Face Burger Co., opened in early February inside the Euclid Avenue bar and music venue The Fishtank. Menu highlights include fries that are made in-house and flavored with a Merquen-style seasoning —which blends smoky, citrusy and salty flavor profiles — and burger buns that are imprinted with a “silly little clown-faced brand,” said owner Keegan Reed, who has performed as a clown from Maine to New Orleans.

In other local food- and beverage-industry happenings:

* Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill’s expansion plans include four Lexington locations courtesy of Ohana Restaurant Group (ORG), according to a press release. Since 2023, ORG has opened locations in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, with other new locations also under construction.

The menu includes plate lunches with rice, macaroni salad and choices of protein that include Huli Huli, Molokai, Kilauea and Honolulu Chicken, seasoned vegetables and Luau Pig. Wraps and sides like Pineapple and Spam Musubi round out the menu.

Taste of Ukraine has opened on Maple Street in downtown Nicholasville, serving cabbage rolls, borscht and other traditional Ukrainian fare.

Nanobrewery and brewing supplies purveyor Brewer Dude held a grand reopening in February after relocating the taproom (beer, cider and seltzers served) a short distance away to 740 National Ave., Ste. 130, according to its social media.

Club Rise, a place for people who don’t drink alcohol or use substances to “enjoy music and the arts free from temptation” has opened at 2350 Woodhill Dr. Ste. 132, according to the club’s Facebook account. Recent events included a 90s hip hop and R&B night and sober karaoke.

Bugsy’s Entertainment is coming soon to 2049 Bryant Road, with axe throwing, bowling, an arcade, putt putt and a full bar and food, according to its Facebook page.

Tabla Indian Restaurant was listed in mid-February as coming soon to 2270 Nicholasville Rd. Ste 120. In addition to “an unforgettable dining experience with authentic flavors, vibrant dishes and a warm atmosphere,” a teaser post on Facebook also advertised a cocktail called Disco Melon; a colorful, layered Cassata ice cream dessert; naan; and curries and other rice-based dishes.

Officials with Donut World on West Main Street announced on Facebook that the store would close permanently Jan. 25.

Work has begun on a new Kroger on Winchester Road near Executive Drive.

Following a devastating fire about a year ago, Miyako Sushi & Steakhouse is under construction and according to its website, preparing for an April or May reopening at 2547 Richmond Road.