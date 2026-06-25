CRAVEWORTHY: Spotlight on Serendipity Public House

× Expand Battaglia and Zahn modeled the public house in large part on spaces they visited in Europe, cultivating a strong sense of place in a welcoming, cozy space. Photo furnished

The owners of a new coffee shop, cafè and pub describe their path to opening as reminiscent of a heartwarming Hallmark movie plot: full of coziness and charm, taking chances, and new beginnings.

Caitlin Battaglia and Henry Zahn both grew up in Kentucky and after college moved to the big city of Chicago, where she worked as a registered nurse and he was a writer.

The couple shared a dream of opening a quaint coffee shop later in life, but early last year, an opportunity arose to expedite those plans when an 1850s-era building became available in the legendarily quaint downtown stretch of Midway.

The couple seized that opportunity, moving back to Kentucky and setting to work on extensive and needed renovations to open Serendipity Public House in May.

“Our entire networks are here, and we truly love Midway and its charm,” Battaglia said. “It’s the perfect spot with a wonderful community.”

Avid travelers, they have modeled the shop in large part on spaces they visited in Europe, cultivating a strong sense of place in a welcoming, cozy space where guests can meet new people and hang out as long as they’d like.

× Expand The Serendipity Public House will feature a small Euro-inspired menu; coffees from Drinklings Coffee House based in Wilmore; teas from Elmwood Inn Fine Teas in Danville; and items from The Midway Bakery and Cafe located just down the street. Photo furnished

The shop will eventually have live music, art, poetry and theatre readings, Battaglia adds.

“Our menu features many local partners from Drinklings Coffee House based in Wilmore, Elmwood Inn Fine Teas in Danville, and The Midway Bakery and Cafe just down the road,” she said. “We were very intentional with our offerings and chosen ingredients. We make the syrups in-house that we use in our coffee, tea and craft cocktails.”

Coffee and tea are infused into the pub menu, as well, through infused spirits and cocktails that include a signature Old Fashioned made with a bourbon black tea-infused ice cube.

A small Euro-inspired menu features olives, bread and butter, Ouita’s Balls (a ham, cheddar and chive scone), charcuterie, and sandwiches that include a turkey pesto panini and chicken salad sandwich, Battaglia said.

“The name (Serendipity) actually chose itself,” she said. “Everything about this process has been serendipitous in the best way, from the initial possibility to everyone we have had the pleasure of meeting and working with to get up and running,” she said.