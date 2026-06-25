CRAVEWORTHY: August 2026

× Expand Known as a Master “Distchiller,” Operations Manager Scott Berryman has crafted a line of alcohol-infused ice cream for Winchester-based Joe Brett’s Ice Cream. The creamery is preparing to open a new location in downtown Lexington’s Victorian Square. Photo furnished

In local food and beverage industry happenings:

Summer is the time for enjoying tasty frozen treats, and Lexington has some new spots for that on the horizon. The Winchester-based Joe Brett’s Ice Cream was listed at press time as ‘coming soon’ to 113 N. Broadway, the Victorian Square location formerly held by Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen.

Joe Brett’s concocts boozy ice cream flavors including whiskey peach, vanilla bourbon, mint julep bourbon, coconut rum and mocha bourbon and other non-alcoholic varieties like espresso, pralines and cream, and mint chocolate chip.

Announced in early June, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is opening at 111 Summit at Fritz Farm, Ste. 110. The first of its chain to locate in Kentucky, Jeni’s is known for signature flavors like Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks and Brown Butter Almond Brittle. Opening date was TBA at time of publication.

Graeter’s has opened a new location at the Fountains at Palomar.

Some local coffee-related news is brewing too:

• A third Lexington location of 7Brew has opened on Remington Drive, near the corner of Citation and Georgetown Roads.

• After some delays, Shibam Coffee opened in June at 535 S. Upper St., with a variety of tea and Yemeni coffee-based drinks, including pistachio and lotus lattes, milkshakes and more, in an elegant setting.

• Six years after its original flagship location opened in Dudley Square, Old School Coffee opened a fourth location at 2304 Sir Barton Way. The new location, which features a large outdoor patio space, will bring the company’s high-quality coffee, sourced from Seven Hills Coffee Roasters in Cincinnati, Ohio, to one of Lexington’s fastest-growing areas. The new location will offer baked goods from local favorites, including donuts from North Lime, croissants and macarons from La Petite Délicat, scones from Futile Bakery, and bagels from Southland Bagel.

• In recent weeks, Third Street Stuff and Coffee owner Pat Gerhard announced her retirement, resulting in the temporary closure of the 257 N. Limestone location until a change in ownership transition is finalized.

× Expand Pat Gerhard, the longtime owner of downtown coffee shop Third Street Stuff, recently retired. The shop is temporarily closed during an ownership transition. Photo by Mick Jeffries

Changes are afoot at Bluegrass Hospitality Group, as the company announced a significant expansion. These include the opening of a new Malone’s Prime Beef Steakhouse in Crestview Hills, its first in northern Kentucky; a Harry’s American Bar & Grill in Richmond (the company’s debut standalone eatery for its Harry’s brand); and the relocation/expansion of OBC Kitchen from its Lansdowne Shopping Center location to The Commons development on Forbes Road this fall.

× Expand Bluegrass Hospitality Group announced the relocation and expansion of the popular OBC Kitchen, set to move to The Commons development on Forbes Road in the coming fall. Rendering furnished by Thoroughbred

A few notes on other new restaurants that have opened recently: Nothing But Noodles, opened at 4257 Harrodsburg Rd., Ste. 150. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill was due to open in mid-June in Hamburg at 2400 Polo Club Blvd. And Smashing Tomato was set to open at 112 Lucille Dr., in mid-June.

Some establishments have closed their doors either temporarily or permanently including the closure of Sallie Jane’s Food & Bar on West Reynolds Road, the closure of two additional Fazoli’s locations in Palomar and Nicholasville, and lastly the significant restructuring of KSBar & Grille, which, after eight years, will cease operations as a full-time sports bar and remain open only on Kentucky game days starting this fall. A partnership with another restaurant will be announced soon.