Creative Types: Abby Hamilton

× Expand Kentucky artist Abby Hamilton has emerged as one of country music’s brightest new talents. Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

With a voice and spirit that’s equal parts Sheryl Crow and Loretta Lynn, Abby Hamilton has emerged in recent months as one of Kentucky’s — and all of country music’s — brightest new talents.

In that time, the Jessamine County born singer has released her debut full-length album, “#1 Zoopkeeper of the San Diego Zoo;” made her national television debut on “CBS Saturday Morning;” opened a run of shows for Tyler Childers; made her second appearance at Railbird Festival; and been announced as fall tour support for American Aquarium.

It’s the culmination of her destiny and a dream being fully realized, even if Hamilton was maybe a bit slow to come around to it. Born into a musical bunch who frequently performed in public as The Hamilton Family, she was thrown into the fire from an early age — so much so that she “thought everyone’s family was [musically inclined], until I got older and realized that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Despite those roots, Hamilton admits her commitment in those early years was often lacking.

“We had a rule in the house that until we were 18, we had to take music lessons, so I hopped around from piano to violin and guitar,” Hamilton said. “Then I started taking voice lessons and quickly realized that you didn’t have to practice at home — which was perfect, since I resented doing that at the time.

“I’ve always loved music as a listener and history buff; I just had to resent it at first because I didn’t want to be told that’s what I had to do,” she added.

As fate would have it, not long after Hamilton “graduated” from her required childhood lessons, the musical bug bit her back. While enrolled at Asbury University, she had an epiphany upon learning that her idol Johnny Cash’s number one hit “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was actually penned by Kris Kristofferson. She realized people could make a career from writing songs, not just performing them. For someone who, at the time, was lacking in confidence and direction, the moment was just what the doctor ordered.

“I was a little too old when I realized so many of my favorite songs were not written by the people that sang them,” admits Hamilton. “It was pretty soon after that I felt like I’d found a calling of sorts. A place where my creativity made sense in the world for the first time was that of lyrics, storytelling and arranging songs. It’s all about the song.”

Since then, Hamilton has become one of Central Kentucky’s most celebrated young songwriters, now with two EPs and a full album to her name. One of her most frequent collaborators throughout her musical journey thus far has been Duane Lundy, the owner and producer at the Lexington Recording Company who’s also worked with the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Ben Sollee and Ringo Starr.

“Producing and collaborating with Abby has allowed me the privilege of watching a gifted and genuine artist write, perform, and create music with a very unique perspective,” Lundy said. “The music industry is filled with the habit of creating an environment of imitators, and I am very proud to see Abby taking risks — effortlessly, I might add — to maintain her musical voice.”

× Expand Abby Hamilton and her band opened for indie country phenom Tyler Childers at Red Rocks last fall. L-R, Ryan Allen, Zach Hamilton, Abby Hamilton, Carson Childers, Justin Craig and Zachary Martin. Photo by Diego Molina

Hamilton recently took the time to candidly answer some questions about the musicians and other artists who inspire her, creative partnerships with her sibling, Zachary, and with producer Duane Lundy, and more.

Who are a few of your biggest musical influences, both from Kentucky and not? Man, there are so many from Kentucky. Recently it’s been my peers, Grayson Jenkins, Brother Smith, Nicholas Jamerson, Leah Connoly (with Mule Haggard), Magnolia Boulevard and so many more. I’ve been so inspired by their art and the ability to share this crazy journey with them. I learn and have learned so much from them over the years. Outside of Kentucky, man, you can’t make me answer that! Always “the Boss,” Bruce Springsteen; Patty Griffin; Johnny Cash; and so many more. Sorry, it cannot be that simple.

What artists and writers outside of the musical realm do you draw inspiration from? Recently I’ve been inspired by a lot of old films. When we set out to make “Zookeeper,” especially the music video [for the title track], I turned my attention to Federico Fellini films, mostly for his work with color. I was so inspired by the intensity and contrast in “Juliet of the Spirits.” So, these days, a lot of old movies, being outside, and good conversation.

Outside of your own music, you also play from time to time with Bolo Mules, a local group specializing in ’90s country music covers. Tell me a little about that era of country music and how it impacted your sound. It’s what I grew up on. Talking about Kentucky artists, Patty Loveless was such a huge influence for me growing up, as well as Vince Gill, Shania Twain, The Chicks, Keith Whitley, The Judds… I could go on forever. It’s such a fun night to karaoke as characters to all the songs we grew up on.

Your sibling Zachary is an integral part of your current band. Tell me about their influence on your music and what it’s like getting to share in this journey with them by your side/in your band? My sibling Zachary and I have always been bonded through music. While they were learning guitar, I was learning piano — sneaking Zeppelin, White Stripes, Blink 182 and the Killers on our iTunes. I couldn’t imagine making music without them. Zachary is one of a kind. As a player, friend and sibling. My sound has been so thoroughly nurtured by their taste, and I’m so much better for it.

You have worked with Lexington producer Duane Lundy quite a bit, including on your latest record “#1 Zookeeper (Of The San Diego Zoo).” What keeps you going back to work with him? Duane has been one of the greatest creative collaborations of my life. He was the first person in a studio space who treated me like an artist, made me feel like I belonged there, and kicked my ass in a way that made me better. Everyone needs a truth teller with taste in their corner, and that’s what Duane has been to me and so many artists who have worked with him. I love what we create and will continue to work with him as long as he’ll have me.

Given the name of your last record, what is your favorite zoo animal? Right now, orangutans. Hands down. They seem like the Gandalfs of the monkey universe.

What are your favorite haunts in Lexington? For good food, Nefertiti. For a good walk, the Arboretum. For a good happy hour and fried pickles, Side Bar. For late night hangs, the Green Lantern. And that’s all I’ll say — gatekeeping on purpose.

What’s been the personal highlight of your musical journey so far? We’ve had so many mountaintop moments in the last few years. My personal highlight would be having my band with me all these years to share the experiences with. Between Luck Reunion, going out with Tyler Childers, making the record together, and doing real life together, it’s very hard to choose. I would say the relationships I have with Zach Martin, Zachary Hamilton, and Carson Childers and all the people who support us out on tour (Scout Anders, Maxwell Boileau, Diego Molina, Ryan Allen and Justin Craig) has been the greatest highlight of all.

What has music taught you about yourself? It’s the ultimate mirror looking back at me, reminding me I’m capable, creative, worth something, and someone with a great capacity for self-pity, anger, resentment, hard pressed for affirmation, tied up in anxiety, ready to love, unsure, scared, intelligent at times and sometimes just witty. It’s taught me all these things and more. But it always comes back to love. Love for art, love for myself, and love for others.