Culinary Quick Six: Chef Paula Endara

× Expand Granddam and Lost Palm executive chef Paula Endara. Photo furnished

Ecuadorian-born chef Paula Endara first entered the culinary world as a means of affording to pursue her first passion: music. Initially planning to pursue a singing career, she started working at a restaurant to save money for Berklee School of Music. That experience sparked an unexpected passion for the culinary world, which has since led Endara to train at Spain’s Basque Culinary Center; launching her own restaurant (Roots, in Jonesboro, Arkansas); being featured on season 22 of Bravo’s “Top Chef”; and most recently, stepping into the role of executive chef at the restaurants Granddam and Lost Palm, both located inside the Lexington hotel The Manchester.

In the first of our new ‘Culinary Quick Six’ series, Endara discusses what stands out about Kentucky’s culinary scene, her most memorable meal, the best advice she’s been given, and more.

What stands out to you about Lexington and Kentucky compared to the other places you’ve worked?

For me, Kentucky is agriculture. I have been immersing myself more and more in the beauty of it. Lexington is every chef’s dream. We can source any product imaginable; moreover, the number of local farmers is outstanding. The diversity reminds me of home, and I can’t forget mentioning how beautiful it is here.

What’s your favorite hidden gem in Lexington?

I won’t say my actual hidden gem, it’s going to continue to stay hidden for me [laughs]. But food-wise there is a food truck by Forbes Road that is open late. Tortillas are made at that moment, and the tacos are fantastic. Also, I can’t forget La Petite Délicat; the macarons and pastries are just amazing. They are definitely one of the best bakers in town.

What’s the most memorable meal you’ve ever had?

Hands down, back in Quito, Ecuador at a restaurant called Shibumi. Chef Junior Cordova made Japanese food with Ecuadorian ingredients. It was one of my last meals before leaving home.

What are some of your favorite hobbies outside the kitchen?

Singing for sure. I am a usual suspect at karaoke night at Lost Palm with my sister, and I can’t forget polo at the Commonwealth Polo Club. I have found the best friends and people in that community. Traveling and cooking in other states is still one of my hobbies too.

If you can only eat one meal forever, what would it be?

Seco de chivo [a traditional Ecuadorian goat stew], specifically my mom’s: braised goat in beer, panela and spices, served with sweet plantains, avocado and ají casero.

What’s the best advice you ever got from another chef or mentor?

My mentor once told me that I need to always remember we have chosen the most humble profession out there. It may look glamorous, but it isn’t. We always go back to the kitchens, we are always learning. We are here for the community, and we should never forget that.

Click here for chef Paula Endara's recipe for Braised Tri-tip Beef with Kenny's Cheddar Weisenberger Grits!