December 2024 - tadoo list

LIVE MUSIC

Stephen Wilson Jr. Dec. 5. Taking cues from indie, garage and country music, this fast-rising Indiana-based songwriter has developed a unique sound and is selling out clubs across the country. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Logan Halstead. Dec. 7. West Virginia native Logan Halstead is a country/folk/Americana singer who shares his experiences of growing up and living in the heart of Appalachia through his music, with songs like “Kentucky Sky” and “Dark Black Coal” hitting on topics like working in the coal mining industry and other Appalachian struggles. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The bluegrass and folk-rock band Trampled By Turtles will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Dec. 11. Photo by Zoran Orlić

Trampled by Turtles. Dec. 11. Known for its energetic live performances, this American bluegrass and folk-rock band blends traditional acoustic instruments with a modern, fast-paced sound. Formed in Duluth, Minnesota, the group has earned widespread acclaim for its intricate musicianship, compelling lyrics and vibrant storytelling. 7:30 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Gabe Lee. Dec. 14. Known for music often characterized by raw emotion and storytelling, Gabe Lee blends elements of country, folk and Americana with introspective lyrics and a distinctive voice. This singer-songwriter has earned himself a growing fanbase and critical praise for his authenticity and depth. 7 p.m. The Raven House, 3229 Raven Circle. www.facebook.com/ravenhouselivingroomshow

Daft Punk Night. Dec. 20. The group Daft Punk was created in 1993 and has since released hits combining house music with funk, disco, techno, rock and synth-pop. At this raging dance party, DJs will spin Daft Punk’s greatest hits, hidden gems and other French electronic music mixes. 9 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

The Wooks and El Dorado. Dec. 20. An award-winning bluegrass band inspired by the traditional as well as the unconventional, The Wooks have established a distinctive sound through original songwriting, exceptional musicianship, and outside influences ranging from jam bands to Southern rock.​ The side project of Tyler Childer's backing band, El Dorado creates "true, honest country music to be consumed by the masses. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.​com

An Old Rodeo: Tribute to the Songs of John Prine. Dec. 27. John Prine was an American singer-songwriter known for his witty, poignant, and often humorous lyrics that captured the complexities of everyday life. His songs blend folk, country and Americana influences, earning him widespread acclaim and a devoted following; at this event, fans can enjoy a night filled with his iconic hits such as "Angel from Montgomery" and “Paradise." 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Local Honeys. Dec. 28. This bluegrass band from Kentucky is known for their harmonies, storytelling, and blending of traditional folk music with modern sensibilities. With songs that reflect their rural roots and personal experiences, the duo has garnered a loyal following for their authenticity and emotive performances. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Folk rock quartet Tophouse will perform at The Burl on Dec. 29. Photo furnished

Tophouse. Dec. 29. Producing a mix of folk, bluegrass, rock, Irish and pop music, Tophouse does not limit themselves to just one genre. Created in 2015 by two Montana music majors, their music explores themes of introspection, relationships and personal growth, resonating with a diverse audience of listeners. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Bolo Mules. Dec. 30. This supergroup of Central Kentucky musicians bills itself as “your momma’s favorite ’90s country band,” and will present an evening featuring all the country hits from the ’90s, including covers of artists like Toby Keith, Brooks and Dunn, and Shania Twain. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

New Year’s Eve with East Nash Grass. Dec. 31. Hailing from the heart of Nashville, this bluegrass group known for their high-energy performances and tight harmonies has quickly earned a reputation for their captivating live shows and innovative approach to the bluegrass genre. 9:30 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand The exhibit "Winter Seeds Promise," on display at New Editions Gallery through Dec. 21, will feature the work of painter, calligrapher and teacher Laurie Doctor and glass and clay artist Martin Erspamer. Image: "Purple of the Eternal" by Laurie Doctor

Winter Seeds Promise. On display through Dec. 21. “Winter Seeds Promise” features work by painter, teacher and calligrapher Laurie Doctor and Martin Erspamer OSB, a Benedictine Monk from St. Meinrad Archabbey known for his liturgical work in glass and clay. The two explore a tradition of contemplation, meditation and devotion to the unknown in their artwork and daily lives. Gallery Hours: Wed.-Sat. 12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

The Agony and the Ecstasy. On display through Dec. 27. This exhibition presents new work by Latonia Dishueme-Bangudi and Claire Thompson, two emerging Lexington-based artists. Although each artist has her own distinct style and unique set of concerns, they share similarities in their use of figuration and symbolism to chip away at visible aspects of contemporary culture. The gallery will host an artist reception and artist talks on Dec. 6 (5:30 p.m.) and a Creativity & Career workshop on Dec. 14 (10 a.m.) Gallery Hours: Tues.-Fri. 1-5 p.m. 2nd Story, 522 W Short St. www.2ndstory.art

× Expand Artists' Attic will host an exhibit of the work of artist Frank Culberson and friends through Jan. 2. Image: "Weisenberger Mill" by Frank Culberson

Frank Culberson & Friends. On display through Jan. 2. This diverse exhibition features the work of Artists' Attic associate member Frank Culberson and fellow artists Bob Sandford, Dan McGrath and Eric Johnson. Each artist brings a unique perspective, uniting various styles in a beautifully curated show. The gallery will host an Artists’ Sunday event on Dec. 1 (1-5 p.m.), offering an opportunity to meet local artists, enjoy refreshments, and watch live demonstrations in watercolor, pastel and more. Gallery Hours: Fri.-Sat. 12-4 p.m. Artists’ Attic, 401 W. Main St. theartistsattic.org

Pen, Brush, Stick. On display through Feb. 16. Featuring work by local artists Margie M. Rigney and Nancy Z. Hall, this exhibit showcases paintings inspired by Kentucky’s natural riches. Rigney works in India ink, oil paints, pastels and acrylics while Hall has refined her craft into a unique multi-layered method on sanded paper. Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mill & Max Gallery, 305 W. Maxwell St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

Lexington Art League Members’ Biennial. On display Dec. 6-Jan. 24. The Lexington Art League was founded in 1957 as a member-driven organization. Every two years, they highlight their creative and talented members with an exhibition. The gallery spaces throughout the historic Loudoun House will be filled with art by its members. Gallery Hours: Wed.-Sat. 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Shades of Bluegrass. On display Dec. 13-Feb. 14. A solo show by Jon Gaddis, an oil painter who focuses on work featuring plein air landscapes and contemporary studio landscapes of Kentucky subjects. Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Diane Kahlo & Steve Armstrong & Friends. On display Dec. 6-Feb. 1. This husband-and-wife artist duo will present a rare show as a couple. Kahlo’s paintings and striking large-scale mandalas, created out of found and recycled objects, and Armstrong’s intricate motion sculptures, or automata, will be on display. An artists’ reception will take place Jan. 17 as part of LexArts’ Gallery Hop. Gallery Hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand An exhibit of work by photographer, professor and conceptual artist Catherine Wagner is on display at the UK Art Museum through Jan. 18. Image: "Torch Bearer" by Catherine Wagner

Catherine Wagner: BUILDINGS + HOMES + CLASSROOMS: perception and imagination. On display through Jan. 18. Absence and presence in the built environment have occupied Catherine Wagner’s practice for over 30 years. This exhibition features her early black-and-white works, including stage-like images of California landscapes and architecture in the mid-to-late 1970s, and photographs of educational facilities across the United States in the mid-1980s. Gallery Hours: Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m, Sat. 12-5 p.m. UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

ETC.

× Expand The Kentucky Theatre welcomes Grammy-winning gospel quartet The Blind Boys of Alabama on Dec. 3. Photo furnished

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show. Dec. 3. The six-time Grammy award winning legendary gospel group, The Blind Boys of Alabama, are known for their powerful harmonies and groundbreaking blend of traditional gospel with elements of blues, soul and rock. With a repertoire of soaring anthems, the group remains an iconic standard bearer that has also crossed over to embrace secular songs. They will perform songs from their grammy-winning albums “Go Tell It On the Mountain” and “Talkin’ Christmas.” 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.troubashow.com

An Afternoon with Silas House. Dec. 7. In his writing, acclaimed Appalachian author and Kentucky poet laureate Silas House often explores themes of family, identity and the landscape of rural Kentucky. Join him for a discussion on his latest holiday-time short story “Another Country” followed by a dramatized reading and book signing. 2-4 p.m. Lexington Public Library, Central Library, 140 E Main St. www.lexpublib.org

Slay Bells: A Holiday Drag and Variety Show Spectacular. Dec. 8. This fundraiser for Moveable Feast of Lexington, which delivers hot and nutritious meals to low-income people in Lexington with HIV, will feature an afternoon of spectacular drag performances, comedy, celebrity drag performers and live music, followed by food, drinks and a silent auction. 4 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third St. historiclyrictheatre.com

Allman Betts Family Revival. Dec. 13. Hosted by the sons of the Allman Brothers band founders, this annual celebration brings together the finest names in blues, Americana, country, and rock to celebrate the timeless hits of the Allman Brothers Band. 8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St. Danville, KY. nortoncenter.com

Freaky Fridays Cult Film Series: “Phantom of the Paradise.” Dec. 20. Known for its surreal visuals, dark humor and unique fusion of Gothic and glam influences, this cult classic musical blends elements of horror, comedy and satire, telling the story of a disfigured composer seeking revenge at a lavish rock 'n' roll venue. 10 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

Brian Regan. Dec. 28. A stand-up comedian known for his clean, observational humor and relatable, self-deprecating style, Brian Regan has distinguished himself as one of the premier comedians in the country. His comedic material often revolves around everyday situations, with a unique ability to blend physical comedy and witty wordplay. 9 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.central bankcenter.com/lexington-opera-house