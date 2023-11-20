December tadoo list

GIGS

× Expand Songwriter Pokey LaFarge returns to The Burl on Friday, Dec. 1.

Pokey LaFarge. Dec. 1. Fusing the rustic sounds of the past with his own wry humor and roots music sensibilities, singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge makes music influenced by old-time country, blues, folk and Western swing. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Green Room Exchange: Paul Beaubrun. Dec. 2. Haitian-born artist Paul Beaubrun weaves his impressive guitar skills and rich vocals to craft a unique and transfixing sound he calls ‘roots/blues,’ performing in a smooth melange of English, French and Creole. One of the most successful artists to emerge from his homeland, he incorporates an element of activism into his performances as well: furthering awareness of Haitian art, culture and promoting the talent of Haiti's youth. The show is presented as part of the Green Room Exchange, which brings artists and musicians from other countries to Lexington, to expand local understanding of other cultures and enrich our community through cultural exchange. 7 p.m. Black Box Theater, 141 E. Main St. www.greenroomexchange.org/about

× Expand American legend Bob Dylan will perform at the EKU Center for the Arts on Dec. 2. Photo furnished

Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. Dec. 2. One of the greatest figures of the 20th century, Bob Dylan helped shape the sound of popular music. Emerging from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s, he has earned a reputation as a perceptive, powerful songwriter, equally capable of penning a protest anthem or a romantic love song. This show is one of the final stops on a massive three-leg tour in support of his 39th studio album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 822 Hall Dr., Richmond. www.ekucenter.com

A Classic Christmas with Maggie Lander & Chris Dennison. Dec. 3. Local musicians Maggie Lander and Chris Dennison will be joined by an all-star jazz band to bring “A Classic Christmas” to The Burl. Hear your favorite holiday tunes and shop local vendors. 4 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Jack Harlow: No Place Like Home Kentucky Tour. Dec. 3. Hailed as the “hitmaker of tomorrow” by Variety, multiple Grammy-nominated rapper/actor/entrepreneur and native Louisvillian Jack Harlow is one of contemporary music’s brightest stars. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

The Fab Four Performs The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” and Greatest Hits. Dec. 6. The Fab Four have done such a good job of re-creating the Beatles' sound, it might be hard to believe it's all done without using backing tracks and lip-syncing, but the band has always made a point to keep their performance 100 percent live. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Kelsey Waldon. Dec. 8. On her new album “No Regular Dog,” singer/songwriter/guitarist Kelsey Waldon shares a gritty and glorious portrait of living in devotion to your deepest dreams: the brutal self-doubt and unending sacrifice, hard-won wisdom and sudden moments of unimaginable transcendence. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays host the two-night Hollerday Gitdown Dec. 15-16 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Hollerday Gitdown with Nicholas Jamerson. Dec. 15-16. For this holiday double-feature, Prestonsburg native Nicholas Jamerson will be joined by Magnolia Boulevard (Dec. 15) and Sam Burchfield and the Scoundrels (Dec. 16) 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

J. Roddy: Christmas to the Bone. Dec. 17. J. Roddy Walston and the Business specialize in a classic-sounding Southern rock/Americana style that emphasizes songs and danceable kinetics over empty hipness and trendy pop gimmicks. This show will feature J. Roddy’s original Christmas songs. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Afroman with Benny Snell. Dec. 29. Comedic rapper Afroman first broke through in 2000 with his ubiquitous stoner-lifestyle anthem "Because I Got High," bringing his tale of wit, weed, and deep-fried funk to the masses. He’ll be joined by Benny Snell, Kid Lennon, Ski Mask Cowboy and Lexie and the BAMFFK. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Totally ’90s New Years Party with Vinyl Ritchie. Dec. 31. Welcome the future while reliving the past at Manchester Music Hall's Totally ’90s New Year Party with Vinyl Richie. Go back in time with a live concert of your favorite songs from the era, including Nirvana, Spice Girls, Snoop Dogg, Green Day and more. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Twelve Days of Christmas: Mixed Media by Jen Dunham. On display through Dec. 31. This exhibit reimagines each of the 12 days of Christmas with vintage library card catalog cards. Each piece is created in pen and ink, colored pencil and soft pastels on six catalog cards. Gallery hours: Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.; Fri., 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m. Lexington Public Library, Eastside Branch, 3000 Blake James Dr. www.lexpublib.org/gallery

Rodney Hatfield: One Man Band. On display through Dec. 23. Visual artist and musician Rodney Hatfield – a.k.a. Art Snake – grew up in Kentucky in a working-class family. Though fine art itself may not have had a prominent place in his formative years, folk art, music and the art of living abounded in his childhood, which was rich with diverse characters and lifestyles that added fuel to his already burning fires of imagination. Featuring one and a half years of new work, this exhibit is curated to showcase the artist’s depth and diversity. Gallery Hours: Wed.-Sat.:12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery. 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

Susan Silas: Natural Histories. On display through Jan. 13, 2023. Susan Silas is a New York-based artist who uses photography, video, performance and sculpture to examine the aging female body and various states of being. Her exhibition combines works from several series over the past 25 years, drawing connections between animal and human, stillness and motion, individuality and hybridity. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

The Nude Biennial. On display Dec. 8-Jan. 26, 2024. This long-running and highly anticipated exhibition was first curated in the mid-1980s. With a focus on the human form, the included works span styles, movements and mediums: classical to contemporary, traditional to thought-provoking. Kentucky’s finest figurative works will be on display. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League Gallery at the Loudoun House, 214 Castlewood Dr. lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand "Adobe Sky" by Marta Dorton. Image furnished

Marta Dorton: Breadth of Being. On display through Jan. 5. Lexington visual artist and author Marta Dorton uses color and texture in her acrylics, printmaking, mixed media and poetry to explore the connections that tie us to our world, universe and each other. She enjoys sharing creative processes and the benefits of scheduling creativity into our lives.Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. www.lasclex.org/martadorton

THEATRE, PERFORMANCE & MORE

Winterfest Beer Festival. Dec. 2. Greyline Station’s Beer Fest is back, but this time in a festive winter setting. An ice rink will be set up in the middle of the Greyline Station and skate rental will be available. Attendees can sample beer from more than 20 local breweries and enjoy holiday treats. Noon-6 p.m. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudoun Ave. www.greylinestation.com

Classic Literature Film Series. Dec. 4, 18. The Lexington Public Library will honor the birthday of celebrated authors Louisa May Alcott and Jane Austen this month with two special film screenings: a double feature of “Little Women,” with screenings of the 2019 and 1994 versions of the film, on Dec. 4; and a Jane Austen double feature on Dec. 18. Farish Theatre in the Central Library, 140 E. Main St. events.lexpublib.org

Amadeus Lex: “We Wi-Schumann ‘erry Christmas.” Dec. 18 and 21. Amadeus Lex is a chamber music series in Lexington and the surrounding area, featuring professional musicians. This month, the group presents a handful of performances of “We Wi-Schumann ‘erry Christmas,” which features next-level Christmas carols with renaissance-rock fusion string quartets by Jeremy Crosmer, followed by Schumann’s cheery “Piano Quintet.” Lexington performances will take place Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Michael Episcopal Church; Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Raphael Episcopal Church; and Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. www.amadeuslex.com

Central Kentucky Mystical Market. Dec. 9-10. This monthly event features free seminars, psychics, intuitives, mediums, and a variety of metaphysical vendors, local artisans, crafters and independently owned small merchants, selling unique and special items. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat; noon-5 p.m. Sun. Clarion Hotel Conference Center, 1950 Newtown Pike. www.centralkymysticalmarket.com

× Expand Comedian, science podcaster and mental health advocate Shane Mauss will perform at The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center on Dec. 17. Photo furnished

A Better Trip with Shane Mauss. Dec. 17. Award-winning comedian, science podcaster and mental health advocate Shane Mauss relentlessly integrates his life, interests and imagination into his material, resulting in live show experiences that are authentic, innovative, thoughtful and entertaining. His hilariously heady consciousness-expanding comedy show “A Better Trip” explores the intersection of science and psychedelics, highlighting his personal experiences while also examining the history, science and culture of psychedelics, accompanied by a vivid display of mind-blowing visuals and custom animations backing the performance. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.tix.com/ticket-sales/lexingtonlyric/3544