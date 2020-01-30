Decorator Warehouse Reopens in New Warehouse Block Location

× 1 of 4 Expand Formerly located in the Woodland Triangle, the local home decor shop Decorator Warehouse recently moved to the Warehouse Block, in the National Avenue location that formerly housed Kentucky Mudworks. Photo by Sydney Moyomer × 2 of 4 Expand Formerly located in the Woodland Triangle, the local home decor shop Decorator Warehouse recently moved to the Warehouse Block, in the National Avenue location that formerly housed Kentucky Mudworks. Photo by Sydney Moyomer × 3 of 4 Expand Formerly located in the Woodland Triangle, the local home decor shop Decorator Warehouse recently moved to the Warehouse Block, in the National Avenue location that formerly housed Kentucky Mudworks. Photo by Sydney Moyomer × 4 of 4 Expand Formerly located in the Woodland Triangle, the local home decor shop Decorator Warehouse recently moved to the Warehouse Block, in the National Avenue location that formerly housed Kentucky Mudworks. Photo by Sydney Moyomer Prev Next

The local home decor shop Decorator Warehouse has reopened its doors after a recent move.

Formerly located on the corner of Woodland Avenue and High Street, the shop sought a new location after its original building was purchased by a Louisville-based architectural company. Store owner Natalie Avant said she drove around Lexington toward the end of last year looking for a place to relocate her store, which is how she found the quiet spot at 825 National Ave. that Decorator Warehouse now calls home.

“This building just has a lot of soul to me,” Avant said. “I just feel like it has to have that. I wouldn’t have put it in a strip mall, it’s just not that kind of business… It needed to be the perfect place.”

Avant said she is excited to be part of the expanding community of local merchants located in the area and is also glad to have more parking.

Decorator Warehouse features various household decor items such as mirrors, paintings, dressers, lamps, vases, clocks and more. Avant sources her inventory from markets and antique shops around the country, focusing on unique items that are crafted both internationally and locally. She and her family use the catchphrase “everything but ordinary” to describe the items sold at the store.

“Lexington is really traditional, and that’s fine,” Avant said. “But I think it’s fun to throw in a little bit of funk or eclectic stuff. I would say we are trying to fill a void in Lexington with something a little off the wall or unexpected.”

Avant started out her career as a police officer. After a back injury, she spent some time teaching grade school. Inspired by her entrepreneurial Aunt Brenda, she decided it was time to open her own shop in 2012.

“I got into an opportunity where my kids were fully grown and things were just not looking fully complete,” Avant said. “So my aunt and I had a discussion and she said, ‘I don’t know why you haven’t just done it yet,’ and then I sort of just jumped off a cliff.”

The store’s hours remain the same as those of its original location: Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 12 p.m.-5 p.m. More information and a peek at the store’s inventory can be found online at www.shopdecoratorwarehouse.com.