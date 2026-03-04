Design Spotlight: Camel Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Camel Club

Camel Club, one of Lexington’s growing number of private social clubs, sits on the corner of Main Street and Forest Avenue in the distinctive pink house that serves as a landmark for the Historic Bell Court Neighborhood.

The structure, which has lived many lives in the last century, now offers up 14,000 square feet of lush, richly designed space to club members, offering them a place to work, socialize, relax and dine in comfort with a touch of luxury.

Built in 1906, the building’s first residents included the family of Louis des Cognets, a bank executive and founder of the Phoenix Hotel Company, Lexington Ice Manufacturing Company, Lexington Gas Company, and the Louis des Cognets Company, which was once the largest highway contractor in the south.

“It was a single family house for a long while, and then, for a time in the ’60s and ’70s, it was actually a fraternity house,” said Tyler Bromagen, who owns Camel Club with partners Field Ladd, William Ryan, Hank Morris and Brian Babbage. “They even built a pulley system to bring kegs up from the basement to the third floor.”

The building’s next life was as the home of Zee Faulkner’s Antiques. According to Bromagen, when Zee Faulkner bought it, she added on to the building and built the walls around the property.

“At one time she spent a summer living in a pink Italian villa, and she wanted to paint this building the same pink,” Bromagen added. “Unfortunately, it was impossible to find a match for this very particular shade.

“One day she was driving around New York and saw a house painted the exact pink she had been searching for,” Bromagen said. “She knocked on the door to ask about the paint, and the owners gave her the last can they had so she could replicate it.”

When it was time for Faulkner to retire, the building changed hands once again, this time becoming both home and business to the family of Camel Club partner Field Ladd.

The Ladds took up residence on the upper floors, while the first floor housed the family business Cross Gate Gallery. After nearly 30 years, the Ladds were ready to move back into a more conventionally-sized house, so they made plans to relocate Cross Gate Gallery as well.

“That’s when Field called me up to talk about preserving the building. He asked me to help figure out a way he could keep it and preserve it, and that’s what we did,” explained Bromagen.

After discussing a variety of business ideas, Bromagen, an entrepreneur responsible for Frankfort’s historic Ashbrook Hotel, and Ladd finally settled on a private social club. The two teamed up with Babbage and Ryan, and they partnered with New York City-based hotelier Hank Morris, founder of hotel development and management firm Morris & Atlas.

From the moment you cross the threshold, Camel Club feels both elegant and warm, with an aesthetic that blends traditional Lexington style with quirky, modern elements.

“We wanted Camel Club to feel distinctly Lexington, with interiors inspired by the landscape of the Bluegrass, the character of historic horse farms, and the architecture and interiors of classic Lexington homes, but interpreted through a more eccentric, global lens,” said Morris, who undertook the design process in partnership with New York-based Jenny Bukovec Interiors. “Much of the design inspiration comes directly from Lexington, which we’ve tried to express using materials, finishes and details that aren’t typically seen here.”

Upon entry, the eye is immediately drawn to Camila, a camel painted by French artist Jean-Bernard Lalanne. The 10 x 8’ painting was commissioned specifically for the space from Lalanne, who has a long-standing relationship with the Ladd family and Cross Gate Gallery. To the right, members can visit the Camel Bar Lounge where they can choose to sit at the tile-fronted bar, on one of the sofas by the fire, or at a banquette that wraps around the front half of the room.

To the left of the entry, guests can choose from the Parlor or the Library. The Parlor is a bright, airy space filled with natural light and anchored by a working fireplace painted a natural leafy green that beautifully accents the olive tinted tiles. The Library, by contrast, is a moodier space. A deep maroon ceiling and dark woodwork are a perfect accent for the darker wood furnishings and deep red fabrics. Another working fireplace creates a cozy room in which to read, have coffee, or enjoy a cocktail.

The first floor is rounded out by the Rec Room, where members can listen to music or play games, which assistant general manager Samantha Kline describes as having “a funky ’70s garage vibe.

“Members go in and pop a record on the turntable, play shuffleboard or Monopoly, or watch TV,” she explained.

At the top of the stairs, guests are greeted by the six-seat Gallery Bar, which, with its tile front, modern wallpaper, and chinoiserie-backed shelves, uses maximalism in a small space to create an intimate experience. Also on the second floor are a theater, a study, a 10-seat board room with state-of-the-art conferencing capabilities, and a co-working/event space.

The attached full-service kitchen also allows the space to be used for food events like their Chef’s Series of five-course meals or cooking classes.

Outside on the first floor, the Camel Club’s Garden and Veranda spaces feature a bocce ball court, outdoor television, two fire pits and outdoor seating areas. A terrace on the second floor also offers outdoor seating and a fire pit.

The eclectic feel of Camel Club is no accident.

“The interiors of Camel Club are intentionally layered and eclectic, and the furnishings reflect that approach,” Morris said. “Nearly everything in the club was either sourced vintage or custom made specifically for the space.

“Vintage furnishings and objets d’art were gathered from four continents, and more than three-quarters of the seating, casegoods, built-ins, lighting and decorative elements were produced as one-of-a-kind pieces. We also collaborated with some of our favorite local vintage sources, including Scout Antique & Modern and Feather Your Nest.”

While much of the custom furniture and finishes came from Morris & Atlas’ long-standing artisan partnerships in Morocco and North Africa, designers also used a handful of domestic fabricators and artisans, including upholstery and detailing elements completed by Lexington-area businesses.

The building’s history as a gallery is still evident in the decor, with an extensive collection of art hanging throughout the building.

“We approached the art at Camel Club the same way we approached the rest of the design,” Morris said. “We wanted it to feel like a personal collection rather than a formal gallery display.”

The core of the framed collection was generously provided on loan by Cross Gate Gallery, prioritizing pieces “that step a little outside the expected,” including abstract works, sketches, nudes, and modern compositions that add contrast and energy within the historic setting, he added.

The team gives much credit to general contractor Elaine Allen, whom Morris said was instrumental in bringing the project to life. In addition, a number of local businesses were part of the project, including Classic Finishes for limewash and plaster work, Britcraft for millwork and carpentry, Tim Lewis Wallpaper, and Mark Smith for wood restoration.

“Ultimately, we wanted the space to feel like the home of a well-traveled owner who had spent years collecting objects and materials from around the world and bringing them back to Lexington,” said Morris. “Our goal was for the space to feel collected rather than decorated — as if it had come together naturally over many years, with every piece carrying its own story and sense of place.”