Drink of the Month: The Zombie

× Expand The Zombie: a resurrected recipe for the classic cocktail. Photo by Mick Jeffries

RECIPE BY 3TEN

The upscale downtown tiki lounge 3TEN blends boasts an extensive menu of creative cocktails influenced by the Pacific Rim, including original craft cocktails as well as modern interpretations of classic tiki drinks, like this one.

Ingredients:

• ¾ ounce Probitas blended white rum

• ¾ ounce Appleton signature rum

• ¾ ounce Hamilton 151 proof rum

• ½ ounce Velvet Falernum

• ¾ ounce lime juice

• ½ ounce 3TEN Don’s Mix (¼ ounce tiki syrup or warming spiced syrup, blended with ¼ ounce grapefruit oleo-saccharum)

• 1 bar spoon grenadine

• 1 bar spoon absinthe

• Fresh mint, for garnish

Shake ingredients in a shaker and serve in a tall highball glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.