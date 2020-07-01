Drink of the Month: Piña Colada

× Expand Piña Colada. Photo by Theresa Stanley

If your vacation plans have turned into staycation plans, you can still summon a poolside cabana vibe with an inflatable pool and a frozen drink. While overly sugary mixes and manufactured flavors have given the frozen drink a bad rap for many cocktail enthusiasts, the Piña Colada is a classic cocktail that can easily be concocted at home with simple, natural ingredients. From start-to-sip in less than three minutes, you can mimic a tropical getaway no matter where you end up this summer. Recipe makes one delicious drink. To make a nonalcoholic version, eliminate rum and increase coconut milk. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups frozen pineapple

• ¼ cup canned coconut milk (premium brand works best)

• 1 ¾ ounces light rum

• ¾ ounce sweetened condensed milk

• Dash nutmeg, freshly grated (optional)

• Pineapple & cherry flag, garnish (optional)

Method:

In a blender add pineapple, coconut milk, rum, condensed milk and optional nutmeg. Pulse to start, then blend on high for 30 seconds. Pour in glass, garnish with flag.