Drink of the Month: Piña Colada

Piña Colada. Photo by Theresa Stanley
If your vacation plans have turned into staycation plans, you can still summon a poolside cabana vibe with an inflatable pool and a frozen drink. While overly sugary mixes and manufactured flavors have given the frozen drink a bad rap for many cocktail enthusiasts, the Piña Colada is a classic cocktail that can easily be concocted at home with simple, natural ingredients. From start-to-sip in less than three minutes, you can mimic a tropical getaway no matter where you end up this summer. Recipe makes one delicious drink. To make a nonalcoholic version, eliminate rum and increase coconut milk. Cheers!
Ingredients:
• 1 ½ cups frozen pineapple
• ¼ cup canned coconut milk (premium brand works best)
• 1 ¾ ounces light rum
• ¾ ounce sweetened condensed milk
• Dash nutmeg, freshly grated (optional)
• Pineapple & cherry flag, garnish (optional)
Method:
In a blender add pineapple, coconut milk, rum, condensed milk and optional nutmeg. Pulse to start, then blend on high for 30 seconds. Pour in glass, garnish with flag.
Piña Colada ingredients. Photo by Theresa Stanley