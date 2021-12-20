Drink of the Month: Apple-Oosa Vodka Bellini

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe by Natalie Stice, Mane on Main venue coordinator

This delicious drink incorporates a handful of winter holiday flavors, and a bubbly topper for added festiveness. To assemble, pour vodka, Domaine de Canton and apple cider in a shaker with ice, and shake well. Strain into a coup glass, champagne glass or wine glass, then top with sparkling wine. Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick (optional).

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce vodka

• 1/2 ounce Domaine de Canton (ginger liqueur)

• 3 ounces apple cider, chilled

• 3 ounces sparkling wine, chilled

• Apple slice and cinnamon stick garnish - optional