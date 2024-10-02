Drink of the Month: Apple Sangria

RECIPE BY TALON WINERY | PHOTO BY EMILY GIANCARLO

A recipe created by Talon’s founder and owner Harriet Allen utilizing apple cider, Kentucky wine and fall spices, this batch drink is a great way to celebrate the local fall harvest. This is a party staple that Allen’s family calls “Gram’s Party Punch,” and has long served at family holidays, weddings and events throughout the years. They are delighted to share this tradition with our readers.

Recipe yields 8-10 servings.

Ingredients:

• 1 bottle sweet wine, white or red*

• 6-7 cups apple cider

• ½-1 cup orange juice

• 2 cups pineapple juice

• 3-4 cups ginger ale, optional

• 10 Cinnamon sticks

• Optional: 2 sliced apples, 1 sliced orange

*We usually use Talon’s Sweet Evening Breeze (white) or Coyote Red (red).

Method:

Combine ingredients in a pitcher or large container and stir. If adding ginger ale for added effervescence, add it after you have stirred the other ingredients. Serve at room temperature or over ice.