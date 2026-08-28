Drink of the Month: Autumn Orchard Margarita

× Expand The Autumn Orchard Margarita. Photo by Amy Eddie

As the days grow shorter, it’s a time to embrace transition — and this creative cocktail brings the flavors of fall to a favorite summer sipper. Herbs, orange, brown sugar and cinnamon take center stage in this autumnal twist on the classic margarita.

Ingredients:

Cinnamon Sugar Rim:

• 1 tablespoon coarse sugar

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• Orange zest and wedge

Cocktail:

• 2 ounces silver tequila

• 1 ounces Aperol

• ½ ounce orange liqueur

• 2 ounces apple cider

• ¾ ounce fresh lime juice

• Ice

Garnish:

• Thin apple slices

• 1 star anise

• 1 cinnamon stick

Method:

In a small bowl, combine the coarse sugar, brown sugar, orange zest and cinnamon. Rub an orange wedge around the rim of a rocks glass, then dip the rim into the cinnamon sugar mixture.

Fill the glass with ice. Add the tequila, Aperol, orange liqueur, apple cider and fresh lime juice to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake well until chilled. Strain into the glass over fresh ice.

Garnish with apple slices, a star anise pod and a cinnamon stick. For a dramatic smoky aroma, carefully light the end of the cinnamon stick for a few seconds before serving.

Mocktail Version:

Skip the tequila, Aperol and orange liqueur. Instead, combine:

• 4 ounces apple cider (or sparkling apple cider)

• 1 tablespoon orange juice

• 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

Shake with ice, strain into the cinnamon sugar-rimmed glass, and garnish as above for a festive alcohol-free autumn sipper. Serves one.