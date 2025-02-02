Drink of the Month: Ayurvedic Tea

× Expand Ayurvedic teas are enjoyed not only for their taste but also for their potentially therapeutic benefits. Photo by Babita Shrestha

Expand Babita Shresta

This month, we are presenting two recipes from Babita Shrestha, the Lexington-based Nepalese chef behind the cookbook “Plant-Based Himalaya.” The book features 38 vegan recipes from Shrestha’s home country — recipes she has been cooking and eating since she was young, from mouthwatering grains, dal, curries, greens and sauces to desserts and healthy teas.

This tea has properties to boost immunity and clear toxins from the body. Shrestha alls it a “lifesaver during chilly weather,” and says she likes to make a big batch at once to drink throughout the day.

× Expand Ayurvedic tea ingredients. Photo by Babita Shresta

Ingredients:

• 1/8 teaspoon tea leaf

• 1 slice lemon

• 4 cups water

• 4 clove buds

• 2 slices ginger

• 1/8 teaspoon turmeric

• ¼ teaspoon cumin seed

• 1/8 teaspoon thyme

• 4 black peppercorns

• 1 cinnamon bark

Method:

Boil four cups of water. Add tea leaves, lemon slices and the spices. (I crush the black pepper and ginger before adding them.)

Simmer for five minutes on low heat and strain into your favorite cup. Drink and feel better.