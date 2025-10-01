Drink of the Month: Black Magic

An incantation of rare woods and old-world bitterness, Black Magic channels the deep mystique of toasted Mizunara stave finished bourbon. Italian vermouth and bitter liqueur swirl with black walnut and orange, casting a spell that’s equal parts shadow and sophistication. A ritual best performed after dark.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces Dark Arts Whiskey House Straight Bourbon Finished with Toasted Mizunara Oak Staves 

• ½ ounce Italian red bitter liqueur (Mazzura suggested) 

• ½ ounce Italian sweet vermouth (Cocchi Vermouth di Torino suggested) 

• ½ ounce walnut liqueur (Nux Alpina suggested) 

• 2 dashes orange bitters (Bittercube suggested) 

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 12 counts or until the glass is chilled.

Strain into rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist. 

