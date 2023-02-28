Drink of the Month: Blood Orange Margarita

Prepping for the most taco-tastic week of the year (Crave Taco Week, March 20-26*) always gets our mouths watering for margaritas. Seriously...name a more iconic duo than the taco and the margarita!

This recipe calls for some of our favorite spirits from Crave Taco Week partner Heaven Hill Brands, along with fresh citrus juice and a dash of vanilla. Boasting a more brilliant color, less tang and more antioxidants than other oranges, blood oranges have much to contribute to the flavor, appearance and – dare we say it – health properties of this cocktail.

As we patiently wait for Taco Week to arrive, we hope this recipe will help get you in the spirit. Recipe makes one drink – double the ingredients for double the fun!

* Crave Taco Week is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine’s parent company. For more details, visit www.cravetacoweek.com.

Editor’s notes:

While store-bought lime juice and citrus juice can be used in a pinch, we always recommend using fresh-squeezed citrus juice for cocktails when possible.

If you want to spice things up a bit, mix a bit of the widely available Mexican chili lime seasoning Tajin with your salt for your glass rim – the savory spice really helps balance out the sweetness of the drink.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Lunazul brand tequila

• 1 ounce Harlequin brand orange liqueur

• 2 ounces blood orange juice

• 1 ounce lime juice

• 2 drops pure vanilla extract

• 1⁄2 ounce simple syrup (optional, can be omitted for a less sweet version)

• Margarita salt or kosher salt (optional)

• Tajin/lime chili salt (optional)

• Blood orange wheel, to garnish (optional)

Method:

To rim your glass with salt, pour a small amount of simple syrup onto a small plate, and salt/Tajin mix onto another small plate. Press the rim of your glass first onto the syrup plate and then the salt. Fill your glass with ice.

Combine tequila, blood orange and lime juice, orange liqueur, simple syrup and vanilla in a shaker with ice. Shake until mixed, then strain into your glass over ice. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Salud!