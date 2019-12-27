Drink of the Month: Boulevardier

× Expand The Boulavardier. Photo by Theresa Stanley

With origins that date back to the 1920s, The Boulevardier fell out of fashion for a while but has been making its way back to cocktail menus of recent. The perfect winter cousin to the Negroni, this cocktail pairs well with the flavors of the season from Thanksgiving through Christmas, and into the New Year and the cold, dark months that follow. It’s a moody drink, and that mood is sophisticated, strong and balanced. Recipe makes one cocktail.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces Kentucky bourbon or Kentucky rye whiskey

• ¾ ounce sweet vermouth

• ¾ ounce Campari

Method:

Chill coupe or martini glass in freezer for five minutes or fill rocks glass with ice. To a mixing glass add ingredients and fill half full with ice. Stir with a bartender’s spoon until well-chilled. Strain into glass of your choice and garnish with a twist of orange.