Drink of the month: Calavera Cobbler

This "cobbler in a cup" features red wine, fruit, anejo tequila and Grand Marnier. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

This fruity drink takes the concept of a quick and easy sangria and levels it up with the addition of a high-quality añejo tequila. Multiply the quantities for a batch and make your backyard guests extra happy!

Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz. Lunazul Añejo Tequila

• 0.5 oz. Grand Marnier

• 2.5 oz. red wine

• 3 lemon wheels

• 2 orange slices

• 6 fresh berries

• Mint leaves

Directions:

Add tequila, Grand Marnier and wine to a wine glass over crushed ice and garnish with fresh berries, lemon and orange slices, and mint leaves.

