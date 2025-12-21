Drink of the Month: Cherry 75 Cocktail

× Expand The cheery Cherry 75. Photo by Amy Eddie

Effervescent, elegant, and just sweet enough, this sparkling, jewel-toned twist on a classic cocktail (French 75) is perfect for ringing in the New Year with something bright, bubbly and beautifully festive.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounce Empress 1908 Gin (for that signature purple hue)

• 2 cocktail cherries (Luxardo or Trader Joe’s recommended)

• ½ ounce fresh lemon juice

• ½ ounce simple syrup (adjust to taste)

• ½ ounce cherry liqueur

• Sparkling wine, to top

Method:

Add the cherries to a champagne or coupe glass and set aside. Shake gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and cherry liqueur with ice. Fine strain into the prepared glass, then top with sparkling wine. Cheers to a bright New Year!