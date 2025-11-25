Drink of the Month: Coconut Rum Hot Cocoa

× Expand Coconut Rum Hot Cocoa. Photo by Amy Eddie

With forecasters calling for colder-than-average temps this winter, we are stockpiling ideas for winter beverages that will help us stay warm. Elevated with hints of coconut for a slight tropical nod, this hot cocoa is a great recipe to help fill your favorite holiday mug and warm your bones by the fire this season.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup coconut milk (we used the unsweetened kind that comes in a box; whole milk can be substituted if you prefer less coconut flavor or want a thicker version)

• 2 ounces coconut rum (omit for an equally delicious non-alcoholic version!)

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

• Toasted coconut flakes, for garnish

Method:

Heat the coconut milk in a saucepan over low heat. Whisk in brown sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla extract until smooth.

Once hot, remove from heat and stir in the rum. Pour into mug and top with toasted coconut flakes.