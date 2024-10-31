Drink of the Month: Curley's Hot Toddy

× Expand A traditional seasonal favorite, made with E.J. Curley’s Small Batch Bourbon. Photo by Amy Eddie

In 1867, Edmund J. Curley established his namesake distillery, E.J. Curley & Co. (DSP 15), in Jessamine County, Kentucky. We honor the Curley legacy by bringing to market expertly handcrafted small batch and single-barrel bourbon expressions hand-selected by Master Blender, Ashley Barnes.

E.J. Curley's Small Batch Bourbon is a well-balanced blend, featuring notes of wild honeysuckle, magnolia and earthy tobacco. Complex and evolving yet accessible to new bourbon palates, this bourbon is the perfect addition to a classic hot toddy or our favorite spin, featured here.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces E.J. Curley Small Batch Bourbon

• 5 ounces boiling water

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon agave syrup (or local honey)

• Dash of Angostura bitters

• Lemon wheel (garnish, optional)

• Cinnamon stick (garnish, optional)

Method:

Combine ingredients in your favorite mug, garnish, and let this soothing drink keep you cozy through the season.