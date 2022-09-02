Drink of the Month: Earl Grey Blackberry Bourbon

× Expand The Earl Grey Blackberry Bourbon cocktail. Photo by Amy Eddie

RECIPE BY AMY EDDIE

Packing an antioxidant punch from the blackberries and bergamot oil in the tea, this lovely fall cocktail can easily be made into a mocktail by substituting the bourbon with a high-end club soda.

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces bourbon of choice

• 1 1/2 ounces Earl Grey Tea, chilled

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• 2-3 blackberries

• Sprig of rosemary, garnish

Method:

Muddle 1 large or 2 small blackberries with simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add bourbon, Earl Grey tea and ice, and stir. Strain into cocktail glass of choice (we suggest a coupe glass). Garnish with blackberry and a sprig of rosemary. Cheers!