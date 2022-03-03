Drink of the Month: Earl Grey Moscow Mule

× Expand Ear Grey Tea Tonic. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Traditionally served in a copper mug, the Moscow Mule was invented in New York City in 1941 as a means to use ginger beer that wasn’t selling. Lexington’s Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, a downtown drinkery that specializes in both caffeinated beverages and craft coffee and tea cocktails, has created a new take on this classic, embracing ginger and highlighting the use of tea, lime and honey.

With this new take, you’ll drink it so fast that a copper mug isn’t even necessary.

× Expand Earl Grey Tonic ingredients include lime, ginger and Earl Grey tea. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounce Earl Grey-infused vodka (see note below)

• 1/2 ounce honey

• Fresh lime, cut into wedges

• 5 ounces chilled ginger tea

• Ice

• Ginger beer

• Mason jar (or any 12- to 16-ounce glass)

For the Earl Grey-infused vodka: Add two scoops of Earl Grey tea in a bottle of vodka of choice. Let steep for two to three hours and strain.

To build the cocktail: Using a tumbler, muddle two lime wedges with Earl Grey-infused vodka. Add honey, chilled ginger tea and a scoop of ice to the tumbler and shake well. Fill mason jar/glass with ice. Once the tumbler is chilled, strain mixture into a glass over ice. Top remaining space with ginger beer of choice. Garnish with lime wedge.