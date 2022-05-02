Drink of the Month: Woody Do-Goody

× Expand The Woody Do-Goody from Old North Bar. Photo by Theresa Stanley

RECIPE BY OLD NORTH BAR

The folks at Old North Bar created the Woody Do-Goody cocktail — a fresh, tangy and just a bit tart treat — with some inspiration from their friends at Saltwater Woody American Rum. This Louisville, Kentucky-based company was born from three Kentucky boys who loved the beach so much they wanted to bring it home by bottling American rum, fruit juice and a hint of ocean saltwater.

This unique take on a classic daiquiri is full of citrusy goodness — a smooth sailing sensation to enjoy all spring and summer long. This spring cocktail is featured on the menu at Old North Bar, located inside Greyline Station.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Saltwater Woody Grapefruit Rum

• 1 ounce fresh lime juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• Splash of club soda

• Lime wheel garnish

Method:

Combine Saltwater Woody Grapefruit Rum, lime juice and simple syrup in a shaker, then shake to combine. Strain into a chilled rocks glass, then add ice. Top with a splash of club soda, and garnish with a lime.