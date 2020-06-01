Drink of the Month: G&T (Gin & Tea)

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

The end of spring / beginning of summer is the perfect time to incorporate herbal elements into our cocktails, and this recipe melds the herbaceous, effervescent nature of gin with the sweet and natural flavor of herbal chamomile tea. This cocktail works great as a gardening accompaniment, front-porch sipper or nightcap.

Serve in your favorite cocktail glass, wine glass or tea cup.

Cocktail Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces gin

• 1 ½ ounces chamomile tea syrup

• ½ ounce fresh squeezed lemon

• 1 ½ ounces tonic

• Mint sprig garnish

Method:

Fill your glass of choice with ice. Add gin, tea syrup, lemon and tonic. Stir gently and garnish with mint.

Chamomile Tea Syrup:

• 2 Chamomile tea bags

• 1 ½ cups water

• 1 cup cane sugar

Method:

Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add tea bags and sugar, and immediately remove pan from heat. Stir until most of the sugar is dissolved. Cover to steep. The longer the tea steeps, the more herbaceous the syrup will become. Remove tea bags after five minutes for a moderate flavor or remove after 10 minutes for a strong tea syrup. Place in a covered glass jar and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.